Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

December 30, 2023

10 best villain roles of 2023 

The Tamil actor nailed his role as a business tycoon, Kalee Gaikwad in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. He was too menacing 

Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan

Image: IMDb

John as Jim is the best thing that happened in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. His performance made the audience crave his character's spin-off

Image: IMDb

John Abraham in Pathaan 

Famous as ‘Lord Bobby’, the actor proved that the screen time of a character never matters. The mute villain character of Abrar Haque became the talk of the town ever since the movie was released 

 Bobby Deol in Animal

Image: Animal The Film’s Instagram 

Steering away from his ‘lover boy’ image, Emraan Hashmi played the antagonist in Tiger 3. The actor has given a terrific performance 

 Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3

Image: IMDb

Malayalam actor Vinayakan played a rigorous villain in Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The actor has won immense love for his performance

Vinayakan in Jailer 

Image: IMDb

Deepak took a 180° turn in his career and chose a character that is psychotic and ruthless. The actor has given a powerful performance in Bholaa

Deepak Dobriyal in Bholaa

Image: IMDb

Manish Wadhwa received a lot of appreciation for playing the antagonist in Gadar 2. The actor played a Pakistani General in the blockbuster movie 

Manish Wadhwa in Gadar 2

Image: IMDb

He played an incredibly complex character of a serial killer in the crime thriller web series Dahaad 

Vijay Varma in Dahaad

Image: IMDb

Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush

Image: Om Raut's Instagram 

The only takeaway from Adipurush was the acting performance of Saif Ali Khan. The actor played Lankesh in the movie 

Sanju Baba played negative roles many times. This year, he played a ferocious villain in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo 

Sanjay Dutt in Leo 

Image: IMDb

