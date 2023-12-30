Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 30, 2023
10 best villain roles of 2023
The Tamil actor nailed his role as a business tycoon, Kalee Gaikwad in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. He was too menacing
Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan
Image: IMDb
John as Jim is the best thing that happened in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. His performance made the audience crave his character's spin-off
Image: IMDb
John Abraham in Pathaan
Famous as ‘Lord Bobby’, the actor proved that the screen time of a character never matters. The mute villain character of Abrar Haque became the talk of the town ever since the movie was released
Bobby Deol in Animal
Image: Animal The Film’s Instagram
Steering away from his ‘lover boy’ image, Emraan Hashmi played the antagonist in Tiger 3. The actor has given a terrific performance
Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3
Image: IMDb
Malayalam actor Vinayakan played a rigorous villain in Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The actor has won immense love for his performance
Vinayakan in Jailer
Image: IMDb
Deepak took a 180° turn in his career and chose a character that is psychotic and ruthless. The actor has given a powerful performance in Bholaa
Deepak Dobriyal in Bholaa
Image: IMDb
Manish Wadhwa received a lot of appreciation for playing the antagonist in Gadar 2. The actor played a Pakistani General in the blockbuster movie
Manish Wadhwa in Gadar 2
Image: IMDb
He played an incredibly complex character of a serial killer in the crime thriller web series Dahaad
Vijay Varma in Dahaad
Image: IMDb
Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush
Image: Om Raut's Instagram
The only takeaway from Adipurush was the acting performance of Saif Ali Khan. The actor played Lankesh in the movie
Sanju Baba played negative roles many times. This year, he played a ferocious villain in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo
Sanjay Dutt in Leo
Image: IMDb
