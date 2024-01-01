Heading 3

june 11, 2024

10 Best Vocalists In K-pop 2024

Jimin's voice is powerful and emotional, capturing hearts worldwide with his smooth high notes and impressive vocal control

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin (BTS)

V's deep, soulful voice stands out in the K-pop scene, bringing a unique, rich sound to BTS's music

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

V (BTS):

Jungkook's versatile voice excels across various genres, making him a standout main vocalist with great technical skill

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS):

Jin's clear, stable voice adds emotional depth to BTS's songs, showcasing his broad vocal range and warm tone

Jin (BTS):

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope brings energy and charisma to his vocals, blending rap and singing seamlessly in BTS's tracks

J-Hope (BTS):

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Eunwoo's sweet, gentle voice complements ASTRO's music perfectly, highlighting his ability to deliver smooth and touching performances

Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO):

Image:  Fantagio

Junkyu's bright, youthful voice shines in TREASURE's songs, showing off his impressive vocal skills and charming tone

Junkyu (TREASURE):

Image:  YG Entertainment

Sunoo's angelic voice and emotive delivery make him a standout vocalist, adding a delicate touch to ENHYPEN's music

Sunoo (ENHYPEN):

Image:  Belift Lab

Heeseung's strong, stable vocals provide a solid foundation for ENHYPEN's songs, showcasing his excellent technique and range

Heeseung (ENHYPEN):

Image:  Belift Lab

MJ's powerful, versatile voice excels in both upbeat and ballad songs, making him a key vocal asset in ASTRO

MJ (ASTRO):

Image:  Fantagio

