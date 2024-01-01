10 Best Vocalists In K-pop 2024
Jimin's voice is powerful and emotional, capturing hearts worldwide with his smooth high notes and impressive vocal control
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin (BTS)
V's deep, soulful voice stands out in the K-pop scene, bringing a unique, rich sound to BTS's music
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS):
Jungkook's versatile voice excels across various genres, making him a standout main vocalist with great technical skill
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS):
Jin's clear, stable voice adds emotional depth to BTS's songs, showcasing his broad vocal range and warm tone
Jin (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope brings energy and charisma to his vocals, blending rap and singing seamlessly in BTS's tracks
J-Hope (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Eunwoo's sweet, gentle voice complements ASTRO's music perfectly, highlighting his ability to deliver smooth and touching performances
Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO):
Image: Fantagio
Junkyu's bright, youthful voice shines in TREASURE's songs, showing off his impressive vocal skills and charming tone
Junkyu (TREASURE):
Image: YG Entertainment
Sunoo's angelic voice and emotive delivery make him a standout vocalist, adding a delicate touch to ENHYPEN's music
Sunoo (ENHYPEN):
Image: Belift Lab
Heeseung's strong, stable vocals provide a solid foundation for ENHYPEN's songs, showcasing his excellent technique and range
Heeseung (ENHYPEN):
Image: Belift Lab
MJ's powerful, versatile voice excels in both upbeat and ballad songs, making him a key vocal asset in ASTRO
MJ (ASTRO):
Image: Fantagio