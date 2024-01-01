10 best Vocalists of 2024
Pujya Doss
Mastering vocal dynamics, Seungmin effortlessly transitions from delicate whispers to powerful high notes, showcasing a controlled voice that captivates
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids Seungmin
A versatile vocalist with a captivating tone, Lily seamlessly adapts to various genres, from powerful R&B anthems to delicate ballads
Image: JYP Entertainment
NMIXX Lily
A vocal prodigy, Junhyeok's exceptional range and control navigate complex vocal runs, displaying technical mastery with effortless precision
TNX Junhyeok
Image: P NATION
Jongho, a true vocal powerhouse, delivers breathtaking performances with exceptional range and technical skills, leaving audiences in awe
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ Jongho
Vocal chameleon Keeho adapts seamlessly to various genres, from soulful ballads to powerful high notes, showcasing a versatile and dynamic voice
P1Harmony Keeho
Image: FNC Entertainment
A vocal gem, Goeun's captivating timbre exudes a unique sweetness and resonance, instantly capturing listeners' attention
PURPLEKISS Goeun
Image: RBW Entertainment
A powerful vocalist, New's strong and stable voice anchors The Boyz's energetic performances, adding depth and intensity to their music
The Boyz New
Image: IST Entertainment
Vocal craftsman Woong effortlessly flows through complex vocal runs, showcasing exceptional range and control with technical mastery
AB6IX Jeon Woong
Image: WM Entertainment
Vocal chameleon Woobin effortlessly adapts his style to various genres, from delicate ballads to powerful high notes, showcasing versatility
CRAVITY Woobin
Image: Starship Entertainment
Yunjin, a versatile vocalist, brings a warm and soothing voice that adds comfort and emotion to LE SSERAFIM's music, creating depth and variety
LE SSERAFIM Yunjin
Image: Source Music