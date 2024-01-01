Heading 3

10 best Vocalists of 2024

Pujya Doss

Mastering vocal dynamics, Seungmin effortlessly transitions from delicate whispers to powerful high notes, showcasing a controlled voice that captivates

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids Seungmin

A versatile vocalist with a captivating tone, Lily seamlessly adapts to various genres, from powerful R&B anthems to delicate ballads

Image: JYP Entertainment

NMIXX Lily

A vocal prodigy, Junhyeok's exceptional range and control navigate complex vocal runs, displaying technical mastery with effortless precision

TNX Junhyeok

Image: P NATION

Jongho, a true vocal powerhouse, delivers breathtaking performances with exceptional range and technical skills, leaving audiences in awe

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ Jongho

Vocal chameleon Keeho adapts seamlessly to various genres, from soulful ballads to powerful high notes, showcasing a versatile and dynamic voice

P1Harmony Keeho

Image: FNC Entertainment

A vocal gem, Goeun's captivating timbre exudes a unique sweetness and resonance, instantly capturing listeners' attention

PURPLEKISS Goeun 

Image: RBW Entertainment

A powerful vocalist, New's strong and stable voice anchors The Boyz's energetic performances, adding depth and intensity to their music

The Boyz New 

Image: IST Entertainment

Vocal craftsman Woong effortlessly flows through complex vocal runs, showcasing exceptional range and control with technical mastery

AB6IX Jeon Woong 

Image: WM Entertainment

Vocal chameleon Woobin effortlessly adapts his style to various genres, from delicate ballads to powerful high notes, showcasing versatility

CRAVITY Woobin

Image: Starship Entertainment

Yunjin, a versatile vocalist, brings a warm and soothing voice that adds comfort and emotion to LE SSERAFIM's music, creating depth and variety

LE SSERAFIM Yunjin 

Image: Source Music

