10 best vocalists of K-pop 3rd generation
Jungkook's versatile vocals range from powerful high notes to soulful melodies, captivating listeners with his emotional delivery and impressive vocal control
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS’ Jungkook:
Rose's ethereal voice evokes emotions with its delicate tones and heartfelt delivery, showcasing her unique timbre and captivating stage presence
Image: YG Entertainment.
Rose – BLACKPINK:
Chen's emotive vocals resonate with depth and richness, effortlessly conveying the raw emotions of every song, leaving a lasting impact on listeners
Image: SM Entertainment.
Chen – EXO:
Seulgi's velvety vocals exude warmth and depth, captivating audiences with her soulful delivery and impeccable control, elevating Red Velvet's sound
Image: SM Entertainment.
Seulgi – Red Velvet:
DK's powerful vocals command attention with their range and resonance, infusing each performance with passion and emotion, leaving listeners in awe
DK – Seventeen:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Jisoo's honeyed vocals charm with their sweetness and clarity, adding depth and texture to BLACKPINK's diverse sound palette
Jisoo – BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Kihyun's dynamic vocals captivate with their strength and versatility, effortlessly transitioning between delicate harmonies and powerful high notes
Kihyun – MONSTA X:
Image: Starship Entertainment.
Jihyo – TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Jihyo's commanding vocals shine with their power and clarity, anchoring TWICE's performances with her emotive delivery and unwavering stage presence
Taeil's soulful vocals resonate with depth and emotion, showcasing his impressive range and control, adding layers of intensity to NCT's music
Taeil – NCT:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Solar's powerhouse vocals dazzle with their strength and agility, effortlessly navigating complex melodies and delivering unforgettable performances
Solar – MAMAMOO:
Image: RBW Entertainment.