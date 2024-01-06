Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 06, 2024

10 best wedding slow dance songs 

A masterpiece that stands the test of time, emanating sincerity and simplicity in the most exceptional way possible 

"Your Song" by Elton John 

Image: Pexels

Considered by many to be The Beatles' most magnificent love ballad, "Something" was penned by George Harrison

Image: Pexels

"Something" by The Beatles

Its alluring melody is an ideal choice for a touching father-daughter dance and is also a top pick for any romantic slow-dance song 

 "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton

Image: Pexels

It is a timeless masterpiece from the 80s. Despite its age, this gem continues to shine bright, providing the perfect soundtrack for an intimate slow-dance

"Stuck On You" by Lionel Richie

Image: Pexels

As soon as the piano keys start playing, it takes you on a romantic journey where every tomorrow is brighter than the day before

 “All My Tomorrows" by Frank Sinatra

Image: Pexels

Indulge in the soul-stirring tune of "Remember When" by the iconic Alan Jackson for a sentimental slow dance that'll make your wedding unforgettable

"Remember When" by Alan Jackson

Image: Pexels

Its opening notes possess a spellbinding quality that will captivate all in attendance during a gentle sway on the dance floor

 "At Last" by Etta James

Image: Pexels

This evergreen masterpiece continues to remain a sought-after choice for newlyweds' first dance, just as much as it was in its heyday

"Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran

Image: Pexels

"Perfect" by Ed Sheeran

Image: Pexels

With its soulful melody and romantic lyrics, the song has a timeless quality that can touch the hearts of anyone who listens to it

Shakira departs from her usual upbeat tunes, serenading listeners with an enchanting wedding slow-dance song 

"The One" by Shakira

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here