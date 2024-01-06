Heading 3
10 best wedding slow dance songs
A masterpiece that stands the test of time, emanating sincerity and simplicity in the most exceptional way possible
"Your Song" by Elton John
Considered by many to be The Beatles' most magnificent love ballad, "Something" was penned by George Harrison
"Something" by The Beatles
Its alluring melody is an ideal choice for a touching father-daughter dance and is also a top pick for any romantic slow-dance song
"Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton
It is a timeless masterpiece from the 80s. Despite its age, this gem continues to shine bright, providing the perfect soundtrack for an intimate slow-dance
"Stuck On You" by Lionel Richie
As soon as the piano keys start playing, it takes you on a romantic journey where every tomorrow is brighter than the day before
“All My Tomorrows" by Frank Sinatra
Indulge in the soul-stirring tune of "Remember When" by the iconic Alan Jackson for a sentimental slow dance that'll make your wedding unforgettable
"Remember When" by Alan Jackson
Its opening notes possess a spellbinding quality that will captivate all in attendance during a gentle sway on the dance floor
"At Last" by Etta James
This evergreen masterpiece continues to remain a sought-after choice for newlyweds' first dance, just as much as it was in its heyday
"Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran
"Perfect" by Ed Sheeran
With its soulful melody and romantic lyrics, the song has a timeless quality that can touch the hearts of anyone who listens to it
Shakira departs from her usual upbeat tunes, serenading listeners with an enchanting wedding slow-dance song
"The One" by Shakira
