10 Best zombie apocalypse Korean movies 

When an ordinary train ride turns into a zombie-infested space the journey becomes further thrilling, showcasing humanity's struggle for survival and sacrifice in the face of the undead
The movie showcases a gripping tale of a mysterious illness plaguing a village, blending horror and suspense with rich cultural elements and intense performances
The Wailing:
Zombie on Sale: A quirky comedy that injects fresh life into the zombie genre, delivering laughs alongside heartwarming moments as a dysfunctional family deals with a newfound member who happens to be a zombie
The Odd Family:
An anthology film exploring various dystopian scenarios, including a segment featuring a zombie outbreak, delves into existential themes with dark humor and thought-provoking storytelling
Doomsday Book:
Set in historical Korea, this action-packed film combines political intrigue with intense zombie battles, showcasing stunning visuals and thrilling swordplay
Rampant:
The animated movie serves as a prequel to Train to Busan, which delves into the outbreak of the zombie virus in the heart of Seoul
Seoul Station:
The film features chilling tales of terror, including a segment revolving around zombies that offers a fresh perspective on the undead genre with its inventive storytelling and spine-tingling scares
Horror Stories:
This comedy-horror flick follows a group of neighbors forced to confront a zombie outbreak in their community, blending humor with horror as they band together to survive the chaos
The Neighbor Zombie:
A thrilling sequel to Train to Busan, exploring the aftermath of the zombie apocalypse with high-octane action and intense survival scenarios set in a desolate wasteland
Peninsula:
The plot of the movie follows a survival story of a young man trapped in his apartment during a zombie apocalypse, showcasing isolation and resilience