july 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 biggest bias wreckers in K-pop

Pujya Doss

Jimin's captivating dance moves and mesmerizing voice steal hearts. His duality of cute and sexy makes it hard to stay loyal to just one bias

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

jimin (BTS):

Hyunjin's striking visuals and powerful performances make him a bias wrecker. His charm and talent are impossible to ignore

Image: JYP Entertainment

Hyunjin (Stray Kids):

Rosé's unique voice and stunning visuals make her stand out. Her sweet personality and stage presence make her a constant threat to biases

Rosé (BLACKPINK):

Image: YG Entertainment

Yeji's fierce dance skills and confident aura make her a standout. Her charismatic performances and adorable moments make her a bias wrecker

Image: JYP Entertainment

Yeji (ITZY):

Kai's incredible dance skills and handsome looks steal the spotlight. His sultry performances and charming personality make it hard to stay loyal

Kai (EXO):

Image: SM Entertainment

Seonghwa's stunning visuals and gentle demeanor make him a bias wrecker. His duality of fierce and sweet keeps fans on their toes

Seonghwa (ATEEZ):

Image: KQ Entertainment

Mina's elegant beauty and graceful dance moves captivate fans. Her quiet charm and serene presence make her a constant bias wrecker

Mina (TWICE):

Image: JYP Entertainment

Taeyong's intense charisma and leadership make him a standout. His captivating performances and striking visuals make him a top bias wrecker

Taeyong (NCT):

Image: SM Entertainment

J-Hope's infectious energy and bright smile light up the stage. His incredible dance skills and playful personality make him a fan favorite

J-Hope (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Yuna's youthful energy and stunning visuals make her a standout. Her confident stage presence and adorable off-stage moments make her a bias wrecker

Yuna (ITZY):

Image: JYP Entertainment

