10 biggest bias wreckers in K-pop
Pujya Doss
Jimin's captivating dance moves and mesmerizing voice steal hearts. His duality of cute and sexy makes it hard to stay loyal to just one bias
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
jimin (BTS):
Hyunjin's striking visuals and powerful performances make him a bias wrecker. His charm and talent are impossible to ignore
Image: JYP Entertainment
Hyunjin (Stray Kids):
Rosé's unique voice and stunning visuals make her stand out. Her sweet personality and stage presence make her a constant threat to biases
Rosé (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
Yeji's fierce dance skills and confident aura make her a standout. Her charismatic performances and adorable moments make her a bias wrecker
Image: JYP Entertainment
Yeji (ITZY):
Kai's incredible dance skills and handsome looks steal the spotlight. His sultry performances and charming personality make it hard to stay loyal
Kai (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
Seonghwa's stunning visuals and gentle demeanor make him a bias wrecker. His duality of fierce and sweet keeps fans on their toes
Seonghwa (ATEEZ):
Image: KQ Entertainment
Mina's elegant beauty and graceful dance moves captivate fans. Her quiet charm and serene presence make her a constant bias wrecker
Mina (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Taeyong's intense charisma and leadership make him a standout. His captivating performances and striking visuals make him a top bias wrecker
Taeyong (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment
J-Hope's infectious energy and bright smile light up the stage. His incredible dance skills and playful personality make him a fan favorite
J-Hope (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Yuna's youthful energy and stunning visuals make her a standout. Her confident stage presence and adorable off-stage moments make her a bias wrecker
Yuna (ITZY):
Image: JYP Entertainment