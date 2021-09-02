10
Biggest Sep 02, 2021
hits of
Kangana
Ranaut
1. Her debut film, Gangster was released in 2006 and received a lot of praise. The film's background score was also highly regarded
2. Kangana Ranaut co-starred in the film Fashion with Priyanka Chopra and Mughda Godse. For this film, she received the award for Best Supporting Actress
3. Kangana Ranaut acted alongside R Madhavan in Tanu Weds Manu and she nailed it as Tanuja. She received a lot of appreciation for this film
4. As she is known for her versatility. Despite playing a negative character in Rakesh Roshan's Krrish 3, Kangana's performance was widely praised
5. Kangana Ranaut's 2013 film, 'Queen' was a box office success. For the actress, it was a game changer. For this film, she received her 2nd National Film Award for Best Actress
6. Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which was released in 2015, was a huge success for the actress, garnering her a National Film Award for Best Actress
7. Simran, a 2017 film, was well-received by audiences, and Kanagana Ranaut was applauded for her performance
8. Kangana won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance as the heroic character in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
9. Judgementall Hai Kya was a one-of-a-kind film in which Kangana Ranaut wowed the audience with her histrionics. She co-starred with Rajkummar Rao in the film
10. She showed her top-notch abilities once more in the film Panga, and she won the National Film Award for this film
