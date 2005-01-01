10 biggest K-pop fandoms in the world
Moupriya Banerjee
Image: BIGHIT Music
BTS: ARMY
It’s no surprise the megastar K-pop group BTS’s fandom called ARMY holds the highest place, thanks to the band’s massive global success and unmatched talent
The biggest girl group of this era, BLACKPINK amassed a gigantic fanbase called BLINK, who consistently contributes to their record-breaking success
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK: BLINK
One of the top K-pop groups EXO garnered a loyal fanbase called EXO-L, which has steadily increased its presence as one of the largest K-pop fandoms
Image: EXO’s Instagram
EXO: EXO-L
The four-piece group Red Velvet is known for their large fanbase named ReVeluv
Image: Red Velvet’s Instagram
Red Velvet: ReVeluv
The dedicated fanbase of TWICE is named ONCE and they play a key role in the group’s constant rise as a dominant K-pop girl band
Image: TWICE’s Instagram
TWICE: ONCE
Super Junior is known as trendsetter in K-pop and their fandom ELF has been supporting them since their debut in 2005
Image: SM Entertainment
Super Junior: ELF
It’s no surprise, BIGBANG holds immense power as a trailblazer for global K-pop wave and their fanbase V.I.P, derived from the group’s song title also exhibits dominance
BIGBANG: V.I.P
Image: YG Entertainment
In the last few years, TXT has set an unprecedented standard of success in the realm of K-pop with their huge fandom named MOA
Image: TXT’s Instagram
TXT: MOA
The famous K-pop boy band Stray Kids have massive fanbase named Stays, who constantly supports the group’s powerful music
Stray Kids: Stays
Image: Stray Kids’ X
The ace K-pop group SHINee has been captivating its huge fanbase named SHINee World for over a decade now
SHINee: SHINee World
Image: SHINee’s Instagram