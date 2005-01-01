Heading 3

april 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 biggest K-pop fandoms in the world

Moupriya Banerjee

Image: BIGHIT Music

BTS: ARMY

It’s no surprise the megastar K-pop group BTS’s fandom called ARMY holds the highest place, thanks to the band’s massive global success and unmatched talent

The biggest girl group of this era, BLACKPINK amassed a gigantic fanbase called BLINK, who consistently contributes to their record-breaking success

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK: BLINK

One of the top K-pop groups EXO garnered a loyal fanbase called EXO-L, which has steadily increased its presence as one of the largest K-pop fandoms

Image: EXO’s Instagram

EXO: EXO-L

The four-piece group Red Velvet is known for their large fanbase named ReVeluv

Image: Red Velvet’s Instagram

Red Velvet: ReVeluv

The dedicated fanbase of TWICE is named ONCE and they play a key role in the group’s constant rise as a dominant K-pop girl band

Image: TWICE’s Instagram

TWICE: ONCE

Super Junior is known as trendsetter in K-pop and their fandom ELF has been supporting them since their debut in 2005

Image: SM Entertainment

 Super Junior: ELF

It’s no surprise, BIGBANG holds immense power  as a trailblazer for global K-pop wave and their fanbase V.I.P, derived from the group’s song title also exhibits dominance

BIGBANG: V.I.P

Image: YG Entertainment

In the last few years, TXT has set an unprecedented standard of success in the realm of K-pop with their huge fandom named MOA

Image: TXT’s Instagram

TXT: MOA

The famous K-pop boy band Stray Kids have massive fanbase named Stays, who constantly supports the group’s powerful music

Stray Kids: Stays

Image: Stray Kids’ X

The ace K-pop group SHINee has been captivating its huge fanbase named SHINee World for over a decade now

 SHINee: SHINee World

Image: SHINee’s Instagram

