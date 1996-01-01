10 Biggest Tom Cruise
Films Ever
Sakina Kaukawala
Box Office
Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
Tom Cruise soared to new heights with this blockbuster sequel, grossing over $1.49 billion worldwide. A perfect blend of nostalgia and action.
Considered the best in the franchise, this film pushed Cruise’s stunt game to the extreme and pulled in $791 million globally.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)
Directed by Spielberg, this sci-fi thriller became a global success, earning $603 million.
War of the Worlds (2005)
The original Top Gun turned Cruise into a megastar and pulled in $357 million - a pop culture milestone.
Top Gun (1986)
Tom Cruise’s skyscraper climb made headlines. This fourth entry made $694.7 million worldwide.
Mission: Impossible -
Ghost Protocol (2011)
That opening plane scene? 100% real. Cruise nailed it, bringing in $682.7 million.
Mission: Impossible -
Rogue Nation (2015)
Cruise’s samurai saga was both a critical and commercial hit, earning $456 million.
The Last Samurai (2003)
Cruise continues to defy age and gravity. Despite pandemic delays, it raked in $566 million.
Mission: Impossible -
Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)
Paired with Dustin Hoffman, Cruise helped deliver a timeless performance. Won Best Picture, earned $172 million.
Rain Man (1988)
This romantic dramedy showed Cruise’s emotional range. It made $153 million and is still quoted today.
Jerry Maguire (1996)
