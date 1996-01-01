Heading 3

MAY 16, 2025

10 Biggest Tom Cruise
Films Ever

Sakina Kaukawala

Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Image: imdb

Tom Cruise soared to new heights with this blockbuster sequel, grossing over $1.49 billion worldwide. A perfect blend of nostalgia and action.

Considered the best in the franchise, this film pushed Cruise’s stunt game to the extreme and pulled in $791 million globally.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

Image: imdb

Directed by Spielberg, this sci-fi thriller became a global success, earning $603 million.

War of the Worlds (2005)

Image: imdb

The original Top Gun turned Cruise into a megastar and pulled in $357 million - a pop culture milestone.

Top Gun (1986)

Image: imdb

Tom Cruise’s skyscraper climb made headlines. This fourth entry made $694.7 million worldwide.

Mission: Impossible -
Ghost Protocol (2011)

Image: imdb

That opening plane scene? 100% real. Cruise nailed it, bringing in $682.7 million.

Mission: Impossible -
Rogue Nation (2015)

Image: imdb

Cruise’s samurai saga was both a critical and commercial hit, earning $456 million.

The Last Samurai (2003)

Image: imdb

Cruise continues to defy age and gravity. Despite pandemic delays, it raked in $566 million.

Mission: Impossible -
Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Image: imdb

Paired with Dustin Hoffman, Cruise helped deliver a timeless performance. Won Best Picture, earned $172 million.

Rain Man (1988)

Image: imdb

This romantic dramedy showed Cruise’s emotional range. It made $153 million and is still quoted today.

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Image: imdb

