Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 06, 2024

10 Billie Eilish lyrics as Insta Captions 

"I don't need a xanny to feel better" - xanny

#1

Image Source: Getty

"I'm only good at being bad" - bad guy

Image Source: Getty

#2

"But we knew right from the start that you'd fall apart 'Cause I'm too expensive" - bury a friend

Image Source: Getty

#3

"Standing there, killing time, can't commit to anything but a crime" - all good girls go to hell

#4

Image Source: Getty

"The world's a little blurry or maybe it's my eyes" - ilomilo

#5

Image Source: Getty

"Maybe we should just try to tell ourselves a good lie" - i love you

#6

Image Source: Getty

"Baby, I don't feel so good, six words you never understood" - wish you were gay

#7

Image Source: Getty

"I'm in the second-hand smoke, still just drinking canned coke" - xanny

#8

Image Source: Getty

"Hurts, but I know how to hide it, kinda like it" - my strange addiction

#9

Image Source: Getty

#10

Image Source: Getty

"Call me friend, but keep me closer" - when the party's over 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here