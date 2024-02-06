Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 06, 2024
10 Billie Eilish lyrics as Insta Captions
"I don't need a xanny to feel better" - xanny
#1
"I'm only good at being bad" - bad guy
#2
"But we knew right from the start that you'd fall apart 'Cause I'm too expensive" - bury a friend
#3
"Standing there, killing time, can't commit to anything but a crime" - all good girls go to hell
#4
"The world's a little blurry or maybe it's my eyes" - ilomilo
#5
"Maybe we should just try to tell ourselves a good lie" - i love you
#6
"Baby, I don't feel so good, six words you never understood" - wish you were gay
#7
"I'm in the second-hand smoke, still just drinking canned coke" - xanny
#8
"Hurts, but I know how to hide it, kinda like it" - my strange addiction
#9
#10
"Call me friend, but keep me closer" - when the party's over
