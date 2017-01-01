Heading 3

Moupriya Banerjee

august 04, 2024

Korean

10 binge-worthy coming-of-age K-dramas

Set in the backdrop of 80’s Korea, this drama revolves around the day-to-day lives of  five teenagers and their families living in the same neighborhood

Image: tvN

 Reply 1988

A high-schooler insecure about her looks finds a way to conceal it by mastering the art of makeup only to find out only self-love matters the most

Image: tvN

 True Beauty

An aspiring teenage fencer works relentlessly to achieve her dream of winning at the international level

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Image: tvN

A bunch of high schoolers try to manage academics and setbacks while dealing with the corrupt education system

School 2017

Image: KBS2 TV

A group of aspiring idol stars pursuing training in an art school find the true meaning of friendship, love, and life along the way

 Dream High

Image: KBS2

Before starting her life in college, a young woman who has been bullied her whole life for her looks goes under the knife to start a new phase of life

 My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image: JTBC

A young female weightlifter trains rigorously to enroll in a sports university while dealing with the inequality that comes for an athlete woman 

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image: MBC

Featuring Kim Go Eun, this drama revolves around a scholarship student’s life at a university as she experiences romance, friendship, hostility, and everything in between

Cheese in the Trap

Image: tvN

Though this drama is not based on teenagers, here all the characters in their late 20s learn to pursue dreams and goals while navigating their otherwise not-so-eventful lives

 Fight for My Way

Image: KBS2

Two high-schoolers from completely contrasting backgrounds try to navigate their relationship while fighting all odds

 The Heirs

Image: SBS

