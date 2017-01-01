10 binge-worthy coming-of-age K-dramas
Set in the backdrop of 80’s Korea, this drama revolves around the day-to-day lives of five teenagers and their families living in the same neighborhood
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A high-schooler insecure about her looks finds a way to conceal it by mastering the art of makeup only to find out only self-love matters the most
Image: tvN
True Beauty
An aspiring teenage fencer works relentlessly to achieve her dream of winning at the international level
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN
A bunch of high schoolers try to manage academics and setbacks while dealing with the corrupt education system
School 2017
Image: KBS2 TV
A group of aspiring idol stars pursuing training in an art school find the true meaning of friendship, love, and life along the way
Dream High
Image: KBS2
Before starting her life in college, a young woman who has been bullied her whole life for her looks goes under the knife to start a new phase of life
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
A young female weightlifter trains rigorously to enroll in a sports university while dealing with the inequality that comes for an athlete woman
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC
Featuring Kim Go Eun, this drama revolves around a scholarship student’s life at a university as she experiences romance, friendship, hostility, and everything in between
Cheese in the Trap
Image: tvN
Though this drama is not based on teenagers, here all the characters in their late 20s learn to pursue dreams and goals while navigating their otherwise not-so-eventful lives
Fight for My Way
Image: KBS2
Two high-schoolers from completely contrasting backgrounds try to navigate their relationship while fighting all odds
The Heirs
Image: SBS