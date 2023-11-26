10 biopics to watch on OTT

The sports drama based on the life of Boxer Mary Kom is available to watch on Netflix. Priyanka Chopra wins over the audience for her performance in & as Mary Kom
Mary Kom
Image Source: IMDb
Inspired from the life of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, The Social Network is considered one of the best movies of this century. Watch it out on Netflix
Image Source: IMDb
The Social Network
Farhan Akhtar gave his career's best performance as the flying jatt Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Image Source: IMDb
Based on the life of acid survivor Laxmi Agrawal, Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role. The actress received appreciation for her performance. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Chhapaak
Image Source: IMDb
The movie follows the real-life story of Frank Abagnale, a New York resident who runs away after his parents' divorce and takes to scam and forgery to earn his way. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in the lead. Streaming on Netflix
Catch Me If You Can
Image Source: IMDb
Based on the life of Jordan Belfort, The Wolf Of Wall Street is a great watch. It follows the journey of a small-time broker who turned out to be a billionaire in no time with his tricks and illegal ways. Streaming on Netflix
The Wolf Of Wall Street
Image Source: IMDb
It is the biographical drama of Dashrath Manjhi. After 22 years of endless labor, he single-handedly carves a 360-feet-long path through the mountains for the love of his beloved wife. Streaming on Netflix
Manjhi: The Mountain Man
Image Source: IMDb
It is the biopic of Nobel prize winner John Nash. The heartwarming movie shows how Nash fights his hallucinations and emerges as one of the brightest minds behind the game theory. Streaming on Prime Video
A Beautiful Mind
Image Source: IMDb
The Theory of Everything
Image Source: IMDb
An adaptation of the 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen by Jane Hawking. The Theory of Everything is a biographical romantic drama directed by James Marsh. Streaming on Prime Video
An adaptation of the 1853 slave memoir Twelve Years a Slave by Solomon Northup, the film was praised for its brutal and honest look at American slavery. Streaming on Prime Video