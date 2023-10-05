Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
05 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Blockbuster Films of Ram Charan
This S.S Rajamouli directorial made Charan a pan-India superstar overnight
Magadheera (2009)
Image: Ram Charan's Instagram
The actor earned numerous recognition for his outstanding portrayal of grumpy and partially deaf farmer Chittibabu in this heartwarming period drama
Rangasthalam 1985 (2018)
Image: Ram Charan's Instagram
Charan's astonishing performance as a young cop fighting against corruption is worth watching
Dhruva(2016)
Image: Ram Charan's Instagram
In this Oscar-winning extraordinary film, Ram remarkably depicted an array of emotions with his role as the legendary revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju
RRR (2022)
Image: Ram Charan's Instagram
The award-winning actor slayed the big screen with his dual of Satya and Charan in this heart-wrenching action-thriller
Yevadu (2014)
Image: Ram Charan's Instagram
Ram astonishingly portrayed the role of a turbulent young man who fell in love with a rich girl
Chirutha (2007)
Image: Ram Charan's Instagram
Mr. Charan perfectly blended into the double role in V. V. Vinayak-helmed action-thriller
Naayak (2013)
Image: Ram Charan's Instagram
This action-packed film revolves around the story of an angry young man who tends to overthrow a fierce dictator
Image: Ram Charan's Instagram
Vinaya Vidheya Rama(2018)
Reunited with Magadheera co-star Kajal Aggarwal, the actor won the hearts of millions with his sweet and naive lover-boy image
Image: Ram Charan's Instagram
Govindudu Andari Vaadale(2014)
With this power-packed action drama, Charan gained tremendous critical and commercial acclaim
Image: Ram Charan's Instagram
Rachcha (2012)
