05 OCTOBER, 2023

10 Blockbuster Films of Ram Charan

This S.S Rajamouli directorial made Charan a pan-India superstar overnight 

Magadheera (2009)

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

The actor earned numerous recognition for his outstanding portrayal of grumpy and partially deaf farmer Chittibabu in this heartwarming period drama 

Rangasthalam 1985 (2018)

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

Charan's astonishing performance as a young cop fighting against corruption is worth watching 

Dhruva(2016)

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

In this Oscar-winning extraordinary film, Ram remarkably depicted an array of emotions with his role as the legendary revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju 

RRR (2022)

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

The award-winning actor slayed the big screen with his dual of Satya and Charan in this heart-wrenching action-thriller

Yevadu (2014) 

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

Ram astonishingly portrayed the role of a turbulent young man who fell in love with a rich girl 

Chirutha (2007)

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

Mr. Charan perfectly blended into the double role in V. V. Vinayak-helmed action-thriller 

Naayak (2013)

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

This action-packed film revolves around the story of an angry young man who tends to overthrow a fierce dictator 

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

Vinaya Vidheya Rama(2018)

Reunited with Magadheera co-star Kajal Aggarwal, the actor won the hearts of millions with his sweet and naive lover-boy image 

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

Govindudu Andari Vaadale(2014)

With this power-packed action drama, Charan gained tremendous critical and commercial acclaim 

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

Rachcha (2012)

