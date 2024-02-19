Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

10 Bollywood actors ruling our hearts

Bollywood actor, son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar, made his mark with Dhadak and British series A Suitable Boy

Ishaan Khatter 

Image source- ishaankhatter

Rising star known for Gully Boy showcases talent in films like Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Image source- siddhantchaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi 

Action star and impeccable dancer, son of Jackie Shroff, gained fame with movies like Baaghi and War

Image source- tigerjackieshroff

Tiger Shroff 

Young Bollywood sensation, engineering graduate, acclaimed for films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dhamaka

Kartik Aaryan 

Image source- kartikaaryan

National Award winner for Uri, gained fame with notable roles in Raazi, Sanju, and Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal 

Image source- vickykaushal09

Son of David Dhawan, made a dazzling debut with Student of the Year, excelling in comedy and serious roles

Varun Dhawan 

Image source- varundvn

TV-to-film actor acclaimed for roles in Lootera, A Death in the Gunj, and the biographical film 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey 

Image source- vikrantmassey

Known for Aashiqui 2, showcased versatility in films like Malang and Ludo, making an impact in OTT with The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur 

Image source- adityaroykapur

Versatile actor debuted in Band Baaja Baaraat, known for stellar performances in films like Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh 

Image source- ranveersingh

Sidharth Malhotra 

Image source- sidmalhotra

The actor known for Student of the Year gained recognition with films like Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, and the acclaimed Shershaah

