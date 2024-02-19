Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 19, 2024
10 Bollywood actors ruling our hearts
Bollywood actor, son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar, made his mark with Dhadak and British series A Suitable Boy
Ishaan Khatter
Image source- ishaankhatter
Rising star known for Gully Boy showcases talent in films like Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Image source- siddhantchaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Action star and impeccable dancer, son of Jackie Shroff, gained fame with movies like Baaghi and War
Image source- tigerjackieshroff
Tiger Shroff
Young Bollywood sensation, engineering graduate, acclaimed for films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dhamaka
Kartik Aaryan
Image source- kartikaaryan
National Award winner for Uri, gained fame with notable roles in Raazi, Sanju, and Sardar Udham
Vicky Kaushal
Image source- vickykaushal09
Son of David Dhawan, made a dazzling debut with Student of the Year, excelling in comedy and serious roles
Varun Dhawan
Image source- varundvn
TV-to-film actor acclaimed for roles in Lootera, A Death in the Gunj, and the biographical film 12th Fail
Vikrant Massey
Image source- vikrantmassey
Known for Aashiqui 2, showcased versatility in films like Malang and Ludo, making an impact in OTT with The Night Manager
Aditya Roy Kapur
Image source- adityaroykapur
Versatile actor debuted in Band Baaja Baaraat, known for stellar performances in films like Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Ranveer Singh
Image source- ranveersingh
Sidharth Malhotra
Image source- sidmalhotra
The actor known for Student of the Year gained recognition with films like Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, and the acclaimed Shershaah
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.