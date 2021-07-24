10 Bollywood actors turned producers

Red Chillies Entertainment was started which was transformed from now defunct Dreamz Unlimited having his wife, Gauri Khan as co-owner. It has made films Main Hoon Na, My Name is Khan, Om Shanti Om, Student of the Year, Happy New Year and Dilwale
Aamir Khan started Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) in 2001, B. Srinivas Rao being the Executive Producer with Kiran Rao, who serves as a producer. Its first production was Lagaan
Aamir Khan
He founded Illuminati Films with producer Dinesh Vijan in 2009, its first release being Love Aaj Kal
Saif Ali Khan
He produced his first ever film in 2012 which was Vicky Donor, which received a national award. Later he made his production house, John Abraham Entertainment
John Abraham
Akshay started Hari Om Productions in 2008 on his father’s name i.e. ‘Hari Om’ with his wife, Twinkle Khanna. It has made films Singh Is Kinng, Action Replayy, Joker, Tees Maar Khan etc. He also launched Grazing Goat Pictures in 2011 with Ashvini Yardi
Akshay Kumar
He established Ajay Devgn FFilms, also known as ADF, in 2000. It has made films like Bol Bachchan, Son of Sardar, and Singham Returns
Ajay Devgn
The ‘Pari’ actress is the Bollywood industry’s youngest actor turned producer. Sharma established her Production house Clean Slate Filmz in the year 2013 with her brother, Karnesh Sharma
Anushka Sharma
He created Excel Entertainment with Ritesh Sidhwani in 1999. It is an Indian film studio based in Mumbai. It has made films Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, etc
Farhan Akhtar
He produced his first movie, Badhaai Ho Badhaai in 2002. Then he made My Wife’s Murder and Gandhi, My Father. He was awarded a National Award for Gandhi, My Father. He also produced Shortkut: The Con Is On and Aisha
Anil Kapoor
He established Sohail Khan Productions in 2004. It has made films Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Kisaan, Main Aur Mrs. Khanna, Ready, Dabangg 2 and Jai Ho