FEBRUARY 19, 2024
10 Bollywood actresses ruling our hearts
Ananya, Bollywood's youngest sensation, marked her 2019 debut with notable performances in Student of the Year 2, showcasing her vibrant on-screen presence
Ananya Panday
Image source- ananyapanday
A versatile talent, Saiee ventured into Bollywood with Dabangg 3 in 2019, displaying her acting skills
Image source- saieemmanjrekar
Saiee Manjrekar
Tripti Dimri made a unique place in the industry with her journey from debut film Poster Boys to Animal, earning Filmfare nominations
image source- tripti_dimri
Tripti Dimri
Known as Alaya F, she stepped into Bollywood in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman, offering a refreshing take on her debut, Alaya brings youthful energy to her roles
Alaya Ebrahim Furniturewala
Image source- alayaf
Carrying the legacy of her late mother Sridevi, Janhvi captivated audiences with her debut in Dhadak earning a Filmfare Award nomination and establishing herself as a promising young talent
Janhvi Kapoor
Image source- janhvikapoor
From her initial appearance in Rockstar to leading roles, Sanjana garnered attention, particularly for Dil Bechara; her emotive performances and natural charm set her apart
Sanjana Sanghi
Image source- sanjanasanghi96
Tara shinned in her debut film Student of the Year 2, showing her strong acting skills and winning fans’ hearts
Tara Sutaria
Image source- tarasutaria
The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara made a striking entry with Kedarnath winning the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award
Sara Ali Khan
Image source- saraalikhan95
A versatile powerhouse, Alia emerged as a prominent Bollywood figure with diverse roles in Student of the Year, Highway, and Raazi
Alia Bhatt
Image source- aliaabhatt
Kiara Advani
Image source- kiaraaliaadvani
A prominent actress in Hindi and Telugu cinema, she garnered attention with standout roles in Kabir Singh, Good Newz, and Shershaah showcasing her versatility
