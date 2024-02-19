Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

10 Bollywood actresses ruling our hearts

Ananya, Bollywood's youngest sensation, marked her 2019 debut with notable performances in Student of the Year 2, showcasing her vibrant on-screen presence

Ananya Panday 

Image source- ananyapanday

A versatile talent, Saiee ventured into Bollywood with Dabangg 3 in 2019, displaying her acting skills

Image source- saieemmanjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar 

Tripti Dimri made a unique place in the industry with her journey from debut film Poster Boys to Animal, earning Filmfare nominations

image source- tripti_dimri

Tripti Dimri

Known as Alaya F, she stepped into Bollywood in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman, offering a refreshing take on her debut, Alaya brings youthful energy to her roles

Alaya Ebrahim Furniturewala 

Image source- alayaf

Carrying the legacy of her late mother Sridevi, Janhvi captivated audiences with her debut in Dhadak earning a Filmfare Award nomination and establishing herself as a promising young talent

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image source- janhvikapoor

From her initial appearance in Rockstar to leading roles, Sanjana garnered attention, particularly for Dil Bechara; her emotive performances and natural charm set her apart

Sanjana Sanghi 

Image source- sanjanasanghi96

Tara shinned in her debut film Student of the Year 2, showing her strong acting skills and winning fans’ hearts

 Tara Sutaria 

Image source- tarasutaria

The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara made a striking entry with Kedarnath winning the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award

Sara Ali Khan 

Image source- saraalikhan95

A versatile powerhouse, Alia emerged as a prominent Bollywood figure with diverse roles in Student of the Year, Highway, and Raazi

Alia Bhatt 

Image source- aliaabhatt

 Kiara Advani 

Image source- kiaraaliaadvani

A prominent actress in Hindi and Telugu cinema, she garnered attention with standout roles in Kabir Singh, Good Newz, and Shershaah showcasing her versatility 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here