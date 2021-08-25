10 Bollywood celebs and their real names
Shilpa Shetty’s birth name is actually Ashwini Shetty. However, her mother who happens to be an astrologist renamed the actress as Shilpa
1.Shilpa Shetty - Ashwini Shetty
Sunny Deol’s real name is Ajay but the actor decided to stick to his nickname, Sunny before he entered the industry
2.Sunny Deol - Ajay Singh Deol
Saif’s actual name is supposedly Sajid. This news came out when a copy of his marriage certificate with Kareena got leaked
3. Saif Ali Khan - Sajid Ali Khan
Ajay Devgn’s birth name is actually Vishal and apparently he changed his name before entering Bollywood due to numerology
4. Ajay Devgn - Vishal Devgan
Kiara’s actual name is Alia but apparently Salman Khan advised her to change her name since there was already an Alia (Bhatt) in the industry
5. Kiara Advani - Alia Advani
Tiger’s real name is Jai Hemant Shroff. However, his father Jackie Shroff gave him the name Tiger because of how he was as a child
6. Tiger Shroff - Jai Hemant Shroff
Katrina used her mother’s last name before entering the industry. However, to make it easier for the audience she later chose her father’s last name, Kaif
7. Katrina Kaif - Katrina Turquotte
A famous Indian poet, Sumitranandan Pant recommended the name Amitabh to the actor’s father which is why his name was changed
8. Amitabh Bachchan - Inquilaab Srivastava
John’s birth name is actually Farhan. It was only later that the actor changed it to John before entering the industry
9. John Abraham - Farhan Abraham
Akshay Kumar’s actual name is Rajiv Bhatia. However, the actor changed it to Akshay Kumar before he became a part of the industry
10. Akshay Kumar - Rajiv Bhatia
