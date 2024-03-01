Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
march 01, 2024
10 Bollywood-Diva Deepika Padukone Quotes
Comfort is of great importance to me. I really want to encourage girls to dress in whatever they feel comfortable in and not get bogged down by fashion trends
#1
image source- deepikapadukone
The fruit of your own hard work is the sweetest
image source- deepikapadukone
#2
I am a big foodie, so much so that I eat in every half an hour. This is the secret of my glowing skin
image source- deepikapadukone
#3
Diwali means family, so either I go down to Bangalore, or my family comes to Mumbai. I always ensure I take a few days off
#4
image source- deepikapadukone
I'm a strong believer in the fact that women are born to multitask. God has made us like that
#5
image source- deepikapadukone
I have a lot of friends, but my biggest fear is loneliness. I miss my family in Mumbai, and my biggest nightmare every day is to go back home alone
#6
image source- deepikapadukone
Maybe because I am from a sports background, I don’t give up easily. I am a fighter
#7
image source- deepikapadukone
As an actor, I am only excited about doing good work - be it in mainstream Hindi cinema, Hollywood, a French film, or a Marathi movie
#8
image source- deepikapadukone
I wish to be appreciated not only as a film star but also for the person I am. If I manage to bring a smile to people's faces, then I think I'll be successful
#9
image source- deepikapadukone
#10
image source- deepikapadukone
I need to be loved. I need to be nurtured. I also need peace and stability in my relationships. I can't be in volatile relationships
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.