march 01, 2024

10 Bollywood-Diva Deepika Padukone Quotes

Comfort is of great importance to me. I really want to encourage girls to dress in whatever they feel comfortable in and not get bogged down by fashion trends

#1

 image source- deepikapadukone

The fruit of your own hard work is the sweetest

 image source- deepikapadukone

#2

I am a big foodie, so much so that I eat in every half an hour. This is the secret of my glowing skin

 image source- deepikapadukone

#3

Diwali means family, so either I go down to Bangalore, or my family comes to Mumbai. I always ensure I take a few days off 

#4

 image source- deepikapadukone

I'm a strong believer in the fact that women are born to multitask. God has made us like that 

#5

 image source- deepikapadukone

I have a lot of friends, but my biggest fear is loneliness. I miss my family in Mumbai, and my biggest nightmare every day is to go back home alone

#6

 image source- deepikapadukone

Maybe because I am from a sports background, I don’t give up easily. I am a fighter

#7

 image source- deepikapadukone

As an actor, I am only excited about doing good work - be it in mainstream Hindi cinema, Hollywood, a French film, or a Marathi movie 

#8

 image source- deepikapadukone

I wish to be appreciated not only as a film star but also for the person I am. If I manage to bring a smile to people's faces, then I think I'll be successful 

#9

 image source- deepikapadukone

#10

 image source- deepikapadukone

I need to be loved. I need to be nurtured. I also need peace and stability in my relationships. I can't be in volatile relationships

