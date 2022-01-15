Entertainment
Priya Nagpal
AUTHOR
Jan 15, 2022
10 B-town divas who are college dropouts
Deepika Padukone
This might come as a surprise but Deepika Padukone gave up on her college degree midway for making a career in modelling
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood's desi girl ditched her studies after winning the Miss World crown in 2000 and never went back to experience college life
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Another Bollywood diva who left her education midway to join the Bollywood film industry was Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut once had a dream of becoming a doctor but decided not to pursue medicine after scoring low marks in a test and drifted towards modelling
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Karishma Kapoor
Karishma Kapoor entered Bollywood at the age of 16 and is rumoured to have had her schooling only till 6th grade
Image: Karishma Kapoor Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya could not continue with her studies after winning the Miss World title in 1994 and eventually had to drop out of college
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt joined the film industry to make her big Bollywood debut with Student of the Year immediately after completing her schooling
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina had to relocate to several countries during her childhood due to which she could never go to school and received education through home school
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha was enrolled in a Psychology course at Boston University when she was offered the film, Teen Patti. She left her degree and went ahead to pursue her career in Bollywood
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
It might be a shock for many but Sonam dropped out of her undergraduate degree from the University of East London to join Bollywood
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Web series to look forward in 2022