Jan 15, 2022

10 B-town divas who are college dropouts

Deepika Padukone

This might come as a surprise but Deepika Padukone gave up on her college degree midway for making a career in modelling

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood's desi girl ditched her studies after winning the Miss World crown in 2000 and never went back to experience college life

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Another Bollywood diva who left her education midway to join the Bollywood film industry was Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut once had a dream of becoming a doctor but decided not to pursue medicine after scoring low marks in a test and drifted towards modelling

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Karishma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor entered Bollywood at the age of 16 and is rumoured to have had her schooling only till 6th grade

Image: Karishma Kapoor Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya could not continue with her studies after winning the Miss World title in 1994 and eventually had to drop out of college

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt joined the film industry to make her big Bollywood debut with Student of the Year immediately after completing her schooling

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina had to relocate to several countries during her childhood due to which she could never go to school and received education through home school

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha was enrolled in a Psychology course at Boston University when she was offered the film, Teen Patti. She left her degree and went ahead to pursue her career in Bollywood

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

It might be a shock for many but Sonam dropped out of her undergraduate degree from the University of East London to join Bollywood

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

