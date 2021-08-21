10 Bollywood films based on a true story
august 21, 2021
Bell Bottom
Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar, is a film based on real-life hijacking events in India by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s
This 2016 biographical thriller film is based on the Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization's hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, where an air hostess sacrifices herself to protect others
Neerja
Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy was based on the lives of two Indian rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy’s journey, beginning from a Mumbai slum
Gully Boy
Mathunny Mathews popularly known as Toyota Sunny inspired Akshay Kumar's character in the hit film Airlift
Airlift
This beautiful story is based on a real-life NRI couple, who returned to India and developed a pedal power generator to help village school children
Swades
This goosebumps-inducing movie is a fictionally dramatised account of the 2016 Uri attack
URI: The Surgical Strike
The star-studded movie rejoices the story of real women behind India's first mission to Mars
Mission Mangal
Based on the real and most tragic incident that shook India at its core, this movie changed perceptions about Indian media and the crucial role it played during the 26/11 attacks
The Attacks of 26/11
In the wake of the Pakistani intrusion, the Indian Army's successful Operation Vijay is what LOC: Kargil’s plot is about
LOC: Kargil
Mumbai Meri Jaan is based on the serial blasts which rocked suburban Mumbai trains in 2006
Mumbai Meri Jaan
