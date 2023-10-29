Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
29 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Bollywood movie with sad ending
Inspired by the iconic tale of Heer and Ranjha, this Imtiaz Ali-helmed film comes with a tragic end
Rockstar (2011)
Image: IMDb
In this classic saga starring a talented ensemble cast, the fatal fate of the protagonist will break your heart into pieces
Devdas (2002)
Image: IMDb
Circling around the story of a young British documentary filmmaker who is eager to make films on Indian freedom fighters based on diary entries by her grandfather
Rang De Basanti (2006)
Image: IMDb
This is another Imtiaz Ali masterpiece that will make you sob your heart out
Highway (2014)
Image: IMDb
Filled with some beautiful songs, once you see the heartbreaking tale of the leads you won't be able to resist your tears
Tere Naam (2003)
Image: IMDb
Noted as the debut hindi film of Tamil superstar Dhanush, the movie is based on the love triangle of a small-town boy who takes some meticulous steps to win back his childhood sweetheart
Raanjhanaa (2013)
Image: IMDb
How can we forget the evergreen quote by the protagonist "Babumoshai, Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi". Coming with some beautiful dialogues, the ending will definitely wreckyour heart
Anand (1971)
Image: IMDb
Starting as a love triangle, we bet you can't stop your tears once you see the climax of the film
Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)
Image: IMDb
This heart-wrenching love story comes with a sorrowful fate because of the actress’ malicious diseases
Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)
Image: IMDb
Based on the life of gangster Chota Rajan, the Sanjay Dutt starred film come to a disastrous end as the protagonist dies at the hand of his own mother
Vaastav (1999)
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.