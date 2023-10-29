Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

29 OCTOBER, 2023

10 Bollywood movie with sad ending

Inspired by the iconic tale of Heer and Ranjha, this Imtiaz Ali-helmed film comes with a tragic end 

Rockstar (2011) 

Image: IMDb

In this classic saga starring a talented ensemble cast, the fatal fate of the protagonist will  break your heart into pieces 

Devdas (2002)

Image: IMDb

Circling around the story of a young British documentary filmmaker who is eager to make films on Indian freedom fighters based on diary entries by her grandfather 

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Image: IMDb

This is another Imtiaz Ali masterpiece that will make you sob your heart out 

Highway (2014)

Image: IMDb

Filled with some beautiful songs, once you see the heartbreaking tale of the leads you won't be able to resist your tears 

Tere Naam (2003)

Image: IMDb

Noted as the debut hindi film of Tamil superstar Dhanush, the movie is based on the love triangle of a small-town boy who takes some meticulous steps to win back his childhood sweetheart 

Raanjhanaa (2013)

Image: IMDb

How can we forget the evergreen quote by the protagonist "Babumoshai, Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi". Coming with some beautiful dialogues, the ending will definitely wreckyour heart 

Anand (1971)

Image: IMDb

Starting as a love triangle, we bet you can't stop your tears once you see the climax of the film

Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)

Image: IMDb

This heart-wrenching love story comes with a sorrowful fate because of the actress’ malicious diseases 

Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)

Image: IMDb

Based on the life of gangster Chota Rajan, the Sanjay Dutt starred film come to a disastrous end as the protagonist dies at the hand of his own mother 

Vaastav (1999)

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here