Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Entertainment
February 05, 2024
10 Bollywood movies based on true stories
The film tells the inspiring true story of Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, who went on to achieve success in the sport
Dangal (2016)
Image: Imdb
Based on the life of legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, the movie chronicles his journey from being a refugee to becoming the "Flying Sikh"
Image: Imdb
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)
The film depicts the courageous story of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save passengers during the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in 1986
Image: Imdb
Neerja (2016)
Inspired by real events, the movie portrays the evacuation of Indians stranded in Kuwait during the Gulf War in 1990, with Akshay Kumar in the lead role
Airlift (2016)
Image: Imdb
Based on the true story of Paan Singh Tomar, an Indian soldier who turned into a notorious athlete and rebel due to personal circumstances
Paan Singh Tomar (2012)
Image: Imdb
A courtroom drama inspired by the real-life incident of Naval Officer K. M. Nanavati, who was tried for the murder of his wife's lover
Rustom (2016)
Image: Imdb
The film is based on the 2008 Noida double murder case, exploring the various perspectives and investigations surrounding the tragic incident
Talvar (2015)
Image: Imdb
Mary Kom (2014)
Image: Imdb
A biographical sports drama that narrates the journey of Indian boxer Mary Kom, a six-time World Amateur Boxing champion
Based on the life of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was falsely accused of being a spy and imprisoned in Pakistan for over two decades
Sarbjit (2016)
Image: Imdb
The Attacks of 26/11 (2013)
Image: Imdb
Recounts the horrifying events of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, focusing on the bravery of the city's police force and the resilience of the people
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.