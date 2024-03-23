Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

March 23, 2024

10 Bollywood movies depicting Holi celebration


In the song Holi Aayi Re Kanhai, Nargis celebrates Holi in traditional attire, portraying both a married woman and a widow

Mother India

Image: IMDb

Sandhya's classical dance in Are Jaa Re Hatt Natkhat showcases both male and female characters in a unique Holi celebration

Image: IMDb

Navrang

Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh break societal norms in Aaj Na Chhodenge, challenging traditions around widowed women celebrating Holi

Image: IMDb

Kati Patang

Holi Ke Din in Sholay captures the festival as a celebration of love, featuring Hema Malini's iconic character Basanti

Sholay

Image: IMDb

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, and Sanjeev Kumar star in Rang Barse, a timeless Holi song that captures the essence of the festival

Silsila

Image: IMDb

In Mohabbatein, Shah Rukh Khan asks permission to play Holi at the Gurukul, and though initially not allowed, a quiet acceptance is shown through receiving a Tilak

Mohabbatein

Image: IMDb

The song Hori Khele Raghuveera portrays the romance of Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in a modern setting, celebrating Holi with family

Baghban

Image: IMDb

Balam Pichkari reflects the young generation's take on Holi, marking a turning point in the film as Deepika's character undergoes a transformation

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Image: IMDb

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Image: IMDb

The title track of the movie showcases the festival of Holi, featuring Alia-Varun in a disco-style celebration 

Image: IMDb

The song Latth Maar showcases Mathura's unique Latth Maar style during Holi, leading to a plot twist as Jaya hits Keshav out of frustration, inspiring him to build a washroom in their house

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here