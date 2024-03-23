Heading 3
10 Bollywood movies depicting Holi celebration
In the song Holi Aayi Re Kanhai, Nargis celebrates Holi in traditional attire, portraying both a married woman and a widow
Mother India
Sandhya's classical dance in Are Jaa Re Hatt Natkhat showcases both male and female characters in a unique Holi celebration
Navrang
Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh break societal norms in Aaj Na Chhodenge, challenging traditions around widowed women celebrating Holi
Kati Patang
Holi Ke Din in Sholay captures the festival as a celebration of love, featuring Hema Malini's iconic character Basanti
Sholay
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, and Sanjeev Kumar star in Rang Barse, a timeless Holi song that captures the essence of the festival
Silsila
In Mohabbatein, Shah Rukh Khan asks permission to play Holi at the Gurukul, and though initially not allowed, a quiet acceptance is shown through receiving a Tilak
Mohabbatein
The song Hori Khele Raghuveera portrays the romance of Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in a modern setting, celebrating Holi with family
Baghban
Balam Pichkari reflects the young generation's take on Holi, marking a turning point in the film as Deepika's character undergoes a transformation
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
The title track of the movie showcases the festival of Holi, featuring Alia-Varun in a disco-style celebration
The song Latth Maar showcases Mathura's unique Latth Maar style during Holi, leading to a plot twist as Jaya hits Keshav out of frustration, inspiring him to build a washroom in their house
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
