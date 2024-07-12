Heading 3

10 Bollywood Movies ft. love triangle

The 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai features a love triangle between Tina, Rahul, and Anjali, played by Rani Mukherjee, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol 

 Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film revolves around Nandini (Aishwarya Rai), who loves Sameer (Salman Khan). But, her father forced her to marry Vanraj (Ajay Devgn). In the end, Nandini falls in love with Vanraj and accepts him as her life partner

 Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The 2012 released college romantic drama revolves around a love triangle between three college students - Shanaya, Rohan, and Abhimanyu played by Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, respectively

Student of the Year

The Anurag Kashyap directorial film features a modern-day love triangle between Rumi, Vicky and Robbie, played by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan, respectively

Manmarziyaan

Directed by Anurag Basu, Barfi tells the story of a boy who cannot speak, played by Ranbir Kapoor. He falls in love with Shruti, played by Ileana D'Cruz, but destiny has some other plans. Later on, the character falls for Jhilmil, played by Priyanka Chopra

 Barfi

This is a love triangle as much as a woman using two lovesick men for her own gain. With an unconventional star cast including Vidya Balan, Nazeeruddin Shah, and Arshad Warsi, Ishqiya was one of the biggest hits of 2010

 Ishqiya

Starring Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan, and R. Madhavan in lead roles, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is a remake of the south film Minnale. Although the movie was a box office flop it became a cult film among the masses

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein 

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta in lead roles, Kal Ho Naa Ho features a heart-wrenching love triangle. The film is very popular among the audience

 Kal Ho Na Ho

It is a cute love triangle that has the simplicity and warmth of a small town. It stars Ayushman Khurana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles. The comedy film won the audience’s love for its fun moments

 Bareilly Ki Barfi

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film revolves around the tragic love story of Devdas (Shah Rukh Khan) and Paro (Aishwarya Rai). The film adds a twist when Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit) falls in love with Devdas

Devdas

