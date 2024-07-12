10 Bollywood Movies ft. love triangle

The 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai features a love triangle between Tina, Rahul, and Anjali, played by Rani Mukherjee, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film revolves around Nandini (Aishwarya Rai), who loves Sameer (Salman Khan). But, her father forced her to marry Vanraj (Ajay Devgn). In the end, Nandini falls in love with Vanraj and accepts him as her life partner
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
The 2012 released college romantic drama revolves around a love triangle between three college students - Shanaya, Rohan, and Abhimanyu played by Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, respectively
Student of the Year
The Anurag Kashyap directorial film features a modern-day love triangle between Rumi, Vicky and Robbie, played by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan, respectively
Manmarziyaan
Directed by Anurag Basu, Barfi tells the story of a boy who cannot speak, played by Ranbir Kapoor. He falls in love with Shruti, played by Ileana D'Cruz, but destiny has some other plans. Later on, the character falls for Jhilmil, played by Priyanka Chopra
Barfi
This is a love triangle as much as a woman using two lovesick men for her own gain. With an unconventional star cast including Vidya Balan, Nazeeruddin Shah, and Arshad Warsi, Ishqiya was one of the biggest hits of 2010
Ishqiya
Starring Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan, and R. Madhavan in lead roles, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is a remake of the south film Minnale. Although the movie was a box office flop it became a cult film among the masses
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta in lead roles, Kal Ho Naa Ho features a heart-wrenching love triangle. The film is very popular among the audience
Kal Ho Na Ho
It is a cute love triangle that has the simplicity and warmth of a small town. It stars Ayushman Khurana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles. The comedy film won the audience’s love for its fun moments
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film revolves around the tragic love story of Devdas (Shah Rukh Khan) and Paro (Aishwarya Rai). The film adds a twist when Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit) falls in love with Devdas