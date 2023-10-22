Heading 3

 Raina Reyaz 

Entertainment

22 OCTOBER, 2023

10 Bollywood movies inspired by Tollywood 

This Akshay Kumar movie is a psychological horror comedy which was a remake of the Malayalam film “Manichitrathazhu”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Image: IMDb

Featuring Akshay Kumar, this action-packed Bollywood remake of Vikramarkudu thrilled audiences with its high-octane sequences

Rowdy Rathore (2012) 

Image: IMDb

Ajay Devgn stepped into the shoes of the iconic Singham character, which was originally portrayed by Suriya in the Telugu version Yamudu

Singham (2011) 

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan starred in the Hindi remake of Pokiri, a film that blended action and drama seamlessly

Wanted (2009) 

Image: IMDb

This blockbuster movie featured Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez and was a remake of the Telugu film of the same name

Kick (2014) 

Image: IMDb

Ajay Devgn played the lead role in the Hindi remake of this gripping thriller, originally starring Mohanlal in the Malayalam version

Drishyam (2015) 

Image: IMDb

The Salman Khan-starrer Bodyguard was a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, with added Bollywood flair

Bodyguard (2011) 

Image: IMDb

Featuring Salman Khan and Asin, this comedy film was a Hindi version of the Telugu hit Ready

Ready (2011) 

Image: IMDb

Aamir Khan's portrayal of the protagonist with short-term memory loss was a Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Ghajini

Ghajini (2008) 

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan's powerful performance in Tere Naam was inspired by the Tamil film Sethu, which delved into a tragic love story

Tere Naam (2003) 

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here