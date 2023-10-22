Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
22 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Bollywood movies inspired by Tollywood
This Akshay Kumar movie is a psychological horror comedy which was a remake of the Malayalam film “Manichitrathazhu”
Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
Featuring Akshay Kumar, this action-packed Bollywood remake of Vikramarkudu thrilled audiences with its high-octane sequences
Rowdy Rathore (2012)
Ajay Devgn stepped into the shoes of the iconic Singham character, which was originally portrayed by Suriya in the Telugu version Yamudu
Singham (2011)
Salman Khan starred in the Hindi remake of Pokiri, a film that blended action and drama seamlessly
Wanted (2009)
This blockbuster movie featured Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez and was a remake of the Telugu film of the same name
Kick (2014)
Ajay Devgn played the lead role in the Hindi remake of this gripping thriller, originally starring Mohanlal in the Malayalam version
Drishyam (2015)
The Salman Khan-starrer Bodyguard was a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, with added Bollywood flair
Bodyguard (2011)
Featuring Salman Khan and Asin, this comedy film was a Hindi version of the Telugu hit Ready
Ready (2011)
Aamir Khan's portrayal of the protagonist with short-term memory loss was a Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Ghajini
Ghajini (2008)
Salman Khan's powerful performance in Tere Naam was inspired by the Tamil film Sethu, which delved into a tragic love story
Tere Naam (2003)
