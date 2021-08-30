 B town movies inspired by foreign films

Adapted from Robin Williams’ Mrs. Doubtfire, Kamal Haasan put together this laugh riot bringing with him gifted characters. He successfully Indianised the plot of a divorced father dressing up as a nanny to see his daughter
1. Chachi 420 - Mrs. Doubtfire
Ram Gopal Varma beautifully adapted Copolla’s saga about a crime family to Maharashtra bringing in father-son duo, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh delivered a knockout performance closely modelled on Al Pacino’s Micheal
2. Sarkar - The Godfather
Jonathan Demme’s classic crime-thriller became an inspiration for Tanuja Chandra’s remake starring Preity Zinta, Ashutosh Rana and Akshay Kumar
3. Sangharsh - The Silence of the Lambs
A classic American noir released in 1956, served as an inspiration for Abbas-Mustan’s 1993 superhit. Paving the way for the newcomers, Shilpa Shetty and Kajol. SRK played a role unlike any of his contemporaries at the time
4. Baazigar - A Kiss Before Dying
5. Hum Tum - When Harry Met Sally
Written by Nora Ephron, the Hollywood version was adapted a decade and a half later by Kunal Kohli. Charming performances by both Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee did recreate the magic of its original
The superhit starring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and his seven brothers copied the whole premise of the American musical from 1954. R D Burman’s fantastic soundtrack and Amitabh’s raging presence ensured that the movie did justice
6. Satte Pe Satta - Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s remake was based on the 1962 biographical film which followed the life of American author Helen Keller and her tutor Anne Sullivan. Amitabh played the role of the tutor where he educated Rani’s character
7. Black - The Miracle Worker
Mansoor Khan’s drama featuring Aamir Khan was all too inspired by 1979’s Breaking Away. However, the brilliant ensemble gave terrific performances and made the remake worth it
8. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander - Breaking Away
Taking inspiration from the iconic performance by Marlon Brando, Aamir created a whole new street slacker persona, who also trains as a boxer. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, it did really well
9. Ghulam - On The Waterfront
Mansoor Khan adapted this Hollywood classic to modern day Goa, which saw two rival gangs. The love story between Chandrachur Singh and Aishwarya Rai formed the crux of the story