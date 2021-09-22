The song Om Shanti Om picturised Rishi Kapoor has gained a cult status and is remembered even today. Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om was also based on reincarnation just like Karz and the movie was named after the song
1. Om Shanti Om
RD Burman’s Bachna Ae Haseeno was a groovy number and was one of the biggest hits of 1977. The song was used as the title for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer and a remixed version of it was used in the film as well
2. Bachna Ae Haseeno
The title of this rom-com flick is taken from the song Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by the legendary RD Burman
3. Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na
Another by the composer RD Burman, this song, sung by Asha Bhosle for Hare Rama Hare Krishna, remained on top for 12 consecutive weeks! The song was used as the title of the 2011 crime-thriller film directed by Rohan Sippy
4. Dum Maaro Dum
This movie starring Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan took the inspiration for its title from a song from Rishi Kapoor’s Khel Khel Mein (1976). The music for the film was by RD Burman
5. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
The title for director Yash Raj Chopra’s last film was inspired from Lata Mangeshkar’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan number from the blockbuster Sholay
6. Jab Tak Hain Jaan
This coming of age movie, which was a roaring success, is still fresh in our minds. The movie title was inspired from Kishore Kumar’s song Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The frothy number was composed by RD Burman
7. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
The song was composed by AR Rahman for the film Slumdog Millionaire. The Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho took the inspiration for its title from this song
8. Jai Ho
The Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif Starrer takes inspiration for its title from the 1962 song Baar Baar Dekho sung by the legendary Mohammed Rafi and composed by Ravi for the Shammi Kapoor film, China Town
9. Baar Baar Dekho
Rakesh Roshan’s film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta was an Indian science fiction film. The name of the film is taken after one of the popular songs from the movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by the same name