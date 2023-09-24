Heading 3
Kankana Das
Entertainment
september 24, 2023
10 Bollywood movies on social issues
Mohan, a man working for NASA returns to India and finds himself in a remote village. This movie talk about brain drain, traditional versus modern life, customs, religion, education etc in a new light
Swades
Image: Posterphilia's Instagram
Padman is based on an inspiring real story. This story shown how a man goes above and beyond to provide low-cost, hygienic sanitary pads to women in villages
Padman
Image: Padman The Film's Instagram
Another inspiring movie that talks about the lack of proper toilets in households across the country and difficult journey of a man who build a public toilet in his village
Image: Toilet The Film's Instagram
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
This wonderful movie critique the stigma surrounding homosexuality and same-sex marriages in the most entertaining way
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Image: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Instagram
Chhapaak
Image: Felix's Instagram
This biopic is about the bravery of an acid attack survivor, Lakshmi Aggarwal, who fights for justice for her and other survivors of such brutal attacks
Darlings
Image: Blinkofaneye's Instagram
Darlings takes the issue of domestic violence and skillfully portrays it as a dark comedy without trivialising it
Table No. 21
Image : Bolly News Daily's Instagram
Table No. 21 also known as the desi version of Squid Games, explores themes of greed, ragging, and the after-effects
This movie seems like a supernatural thriller but it portrays patriarchy, child marriage, and how a woman is seen in rural areas
Bulbbul
Image: Paoli Dam's Instagram
Dear Zindagi is a beautiful movie that highlights the importance of mental health, self-discovery and explores the social perspective of psychological disorders through the character of Kaira
Dear Zindagi
Image: Dear Zindagi The Film's Instagram
Pink is a film that stands and asserts the motto “No means no", and a story about consent also explores gender inequality, gender stereotyping and harassment
Pink
Image: Movie Pink's Instagram
