Kankana Das

Entertainment

september 24, 2023

10 Bollywood movies on social issues

Mohan, a man working for NASA returns to India and finds himself in a remote village. This movie talk about brain drain, traditional versus modern life, customs, religion, education etc in a new light

Swades

Image: Posterphilia's Instagram 

Padman is based on an inspiring real story. This story shown how a man goes above and beyond to provide low-cost, hygienic sanitary pads to women in villages 

Padman

Image: Padman The Film's Instagram 

Another inspiring movie that talks about the lack of proper toilets in households across the country and difficult journey of a man who build a public toilet in his village 

Image: Toilet The Film's Instagram 

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

This wonderful movie critique the stigma surrounding homosexuality and same-sex marriages in the most entertaining way 

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Image: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Instagram 

Chhapaak

Image: Felix's Instagram 

This biopic is about the bravery of an acid attack survivor, Lakshmi Aggarwal, who fights for justice for her and other survivors of such brutal attacks

Darlings

Image: Blinkofaneye's Instagram 

Darlings takes the issue of domestic violence and skillfully portrays it as a dark comedy without trivialising it 

Table No. 21

Image : Bolly News Daily's Instagram 

Table No. 21 also known as the desi version of Squid Games, explores themes of greed, ragging, and the after-effects

This movie seems like a supernatural thriller but it portrays patriarchy, child marriage, and how a woman is seen in rural areas

Bulbbul

Image: Paoli Dam's Instagram

Dear Zindagi is a beautiful movie that highlights the importance of mental health, self-discovery and explores the social perspective of psychological disorders through the character of Kaira

Dear Zindagi

Image: Dear Zindagi The Film's Instagram 

Pink is a film that stands and asserts the motto “No means no", and a story about consent also explores gender inequality, gender stereotyping and harassment

Pink 

Image: Movie Pink's Instagram 

