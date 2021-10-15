Starring Taapsee Pannu, this film narrates the inspiring story of a small-town girl, who overcomes all societal barriers to become a national-level athlete, but her glory is hindered when she is asked to undergo a gender test
1. Rashmi Rocket - 15th October 2021
Vicky Kaushal plays Udham Singh who is known for the assassination of Michael O Dwyer in London, who was behind the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The story sets out how Udham Singh survived the massacre on the day of Baisakhi which killed around 400 people and injured around 1000 and avenges those who died
2. Sardar Udham - 16th October 2021
Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi traces the acts and serious antics of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in India
3. Sooryavanshi - 4th November 2021
Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, this comedy film is about a boy who does not have a family and adopts fake parents to conceal his lies in front of his girlfriend
4. Hum Do Hamare Do - 4th November 2021
Bunty and Babli are forced out of retirement after a spate of robberies with their trademark sigil start appearing across India. This movie features Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer, Sharvari
5. Bunty Aur Babli 2 - 19th November 2021
Based on the fight against injustice and misuse of power, it is an official spiritual sequel of the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate and stars John Abraham in a double role alongside Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in important characters
6. Satyameva Jayate 2 - 26th November 2021
Tadap is a romantic action drama film directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. A remake of the Telugu film RX 100 (2018), the film stars debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria
7. Tadap - 3rd December 2021
This is a romantic drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by T-Series. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles
8. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - 10th December 2021
Directed by Kabir Khan, this film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone. It is based on the story of India's incredible cricket World Cup victory in 1983
9. 83 - 24th December 2021
Starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, this film is about a cricketer who quits cricket and decides to revive his career at the age of 36 for his son's dream and proves his ability