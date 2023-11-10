Heading 3
November 10, 2023
10 Bollywood movies to ease breakup pain
Step into the world of Ranbir-Shraddha's rom-com that has the magical ability to lift your spirits, even during the toughest times
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Image: IMDb
JugJugg Jeeyo is like a warm, comforting blanket for your watchlist. It's particularly appealing if you have gone through a painful divorce
Image: IMDb
JugJugg Jeeyo
hen life gets a bit rough, some downtime with your besties can do wonders. Veere Di Wedding is a perfect watch with your gang of friends
Veere Di Wedding
Image: IMDb
It serves as a gentle reminder that there's often a profound reason why certain relationships don't work. It encourages us to release our grip on the past and make space for new beginnings
Dear Zindagi
Image: IMDb
It's a story about self-exploration and the twists and turns of love – relatable and thought-provoking, all in one package
Tamasha
Image: IMDb
It's more like a friendly nudge to chase your dreams and feel the freedom it brings. It is among the most popular romantic films of Bollywood
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Image: IMDb
It is a tale of two strangers who meet on a train. One is heartbroken, and the other is a bundle of full energy. They navigate through their past relationships and learn the art of moving on
Jab We Met
Image: IMDb
It is a cult romantic comedy that is guaranteed to put a grin on your face with its relatable take on friendships and relationships
Pyar Ka Punchnama
Image: IMDb
Cocktail
Image: IMDb
It's a story of resilience and self-discovery that reminds us that we have the strength to face life's curveballs with grace and style
It is one of those heartbreak movies that gently nudges you to accept the hard truth – sometimes, our love is one-sided, and there's no changing that
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
Image: IMDb
