Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

November 10, 2023

10 Bollywood movies to ease breakup pain

Step into the world of Ranbir-Shraddha's rom-com that has the magical ability to lift your spirits, even during the toughest times

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Image: IMDb 

JugJugg Jeeyo is like a warm, comforting blanket for your watchlist. It's particularly appealing if you have gone through a painful divorce

Image: IMDb 

JugJugg Jeeyo

hen life gets a bit rough, some downtime with your besties can do wonders. Veere Di Wedding is a perfect watch with your gang of friends

 Veere Di Wedding

Image: IMDb 

It serves as a gentle reminder that there's often a profound reason why certain relationships don't work. It encourages us to release our grip on the past and make space for new beginnings

Dear Zindagi

Image: IMDb 

It's a story about self-exploration and the twists and turns of love – relatable and thought-provoking, all in one package

Tamasha

Image: IMDb 

It's more like a friendly nudge to chase your dreams and feel the freedom it brings. It is among the most popular romantic films of Bollywood 

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 

Image: IMDb 

It is a tale of two strangers who meet on a train. One is heartbroken, and the other is a bundle of full energy. They navigate through their past relationships and learn the art of moving on

Jab We Met

Image: IMDb 

It is a cult romantic comedy that is guaranteed to put a grin on your face with its relatable take on friendships and relationships 

Pyar Ka Punchnama

Image: IMDb 

Cocktail 

Image: IMDb 

It's a story of resilience and self-discovery that reminds us that we have the strength to face life's curveballs with grace and style 

It is one of those heartbreak movies that gently nudges you to accept the hard truth – sometimes, our love is one-sided, and there's no changing that

 Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu 

Image: IMDb 

