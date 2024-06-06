Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
june 06, 2024
10 Bollywood Movies to Watch on Netflix
Starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal in the lead, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga is a heist story set during a plane hijack
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
Image Source: Imdb
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is a story of two newlywed brides getting swapped at the railway station. What happens next forms the crux of the story
Laapataa Ladies
Image Source: Imdb
Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan's Shaitaan is a Supernatural thriller that revolves around black magic
Shaitaan
Image Source: Imdb
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is a crime family drama that revolves around an alpha man who is obsessed with his father
Animal
Image Source: Imdb
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a vigilant action drama that exposes the corrupt government system very effectively
Image Source: Imdb
Jawan
Yami Gautam’s Article 370 is a political thriller drama that revolves around a true event of Revocation of special status to Jammu & Kashmir
Article 370
Image Source: Imdb
Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is an aerial action drama. The movie explores the Pulwama attack and the Balakot airstrike with cinematic brilliance
Fighter
Image Source: Imdb
Imtiaz Ali’s latest hit, Chamkila, is a biographical drama of Punjabi Folk Singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The Musical drama stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the key roles
Chamkila
Image Source: Imdb
Crew
Image Source: Imdb
Crew is a heist comedy-drama starring three hot ladies - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu
Vishal Bharadwaj’s Haider is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Shahid Kapoor gave his career-best performance as the lead character
Haider
Image Source: Imdb
