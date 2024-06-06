Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

 Entertainment 

june 06, 2024

10 Bollywood Movies to Watch on Netflix

Starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal in the lead, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga is a heist story set during a plane hijack

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 

Image Source: Imdb

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is a story of two newlywed brides getting swapped at the railway station. What happens next forms the crux of the story

 Laapataa Ladies 

Image Source: Imdb

Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan's Shaitaan is a Supernatural thriller that revolves around black magic

 Shaitaan 

Image Source: Imdb

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is a crime family drama that revolves around an alpha man who is obsessed with his father 

 Animal 

Image Source: Imdb

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a vigilant action drama that exposes the corrupt government system very effectively 

Image Source: Imdb

 Jawan 

Yami Gautam’s Article 370 is a political thriller drama that revolves around a true event of Revocation of special status to Jammu & Kashmir 

Article 370 

Image Source: Imdb

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is an aerial action drama. The movie explores the Pulwama attack and the Balakot airstrike with cinematic brilliance 

Fighter 

Image Source: Imdb

Imtiaz Ali’s latest hit, Chamkila, is a biographical drama of Punjabi Folk Singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The Musical drama stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the key roles 

Chamkila 

Image Source: Imdb

Crew 

Image Source: Imdb

Crew is a heist comedy-drama starring three hot ladies - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu

Vishal Bharadwaj’s Haider is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Shahid Kapoor gave his career-best performance as the lead character 

Haider 

Image Source: Imdb

