Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
10 Bollywood movies to watch on V-Day
SRK-Kajol’s evergreen romance can never not be an option to watch on Valentine’s Day
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
Image: IMDb
Salman-Bhagyashree’s debut was a blockbuster with this old-school romantic film
Image: IMDb
Maine Pyaar Kiya
Karan Johar can never disappoint us when it comes to love stories, to add to that, it stars Kajol, SRK and Rani Mukherjee in lead roles
Image: IMDb
Kuch Kuch hota hai
Geet and Aditya are the OG couple, and what’s better than to watch their love story on the day of love
Jab We Met
Image: IMDb
Bunny and Naina will take you on a dreamy journey with beautiful locations, catchy songs and mushy romance
YJHD
Image: IMDb
A quirky rom-com that has its heart in the right place with heartfelt songs and a great cast
Hasee toh Phasee
Image: IMDb
Varun Alia’s sizzling chemistry with family drama will surely entertain you
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya
Image: IMDb
Aditya and Shraddha as Rahul and Aarohi will engulf you in their romantic saga
Aashiqui 2
Image: IMDb
Popcorn, College Romance, Family Drama and a happy ending, What else do you need on V-day
2 states
Image: IMDb
Ok Jaanu
Image: IMDb
This modern-day love story will keep you hooked till the end with the electrifying chemistry of Aditya and Shraddha
