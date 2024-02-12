Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

10 Bollywood movies to watch on V-Day 

SRK-Kajol’s evergreen romance can never not be an option to watch on Valentine’s Day

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Image: IMDb

Salman-Bhagyashree’s debut was a blockbuster with this old-school romantic film

Image: IMDb

Maine Pyaar Kiya

Karan Johar can never disappoint us when it comes to love stories, to add to that, it stars Kajol, SRK and Rani Mukherjee in lead roles

Image: IMDb

Kuch Kuch hota hai

Geet and Aditya are the OG couple, and what’s better than to watch their love story on the day of love

Jab We Met

Image: IMDb

Bunny and Naina will take you on a dreamy journey with beautiful locations, catchy songs and mushy romance

YJHD

Image: IMDb

A quirky rom-com that has its heart in the right place with heartfelt songs and a great cast 

Hasee toh Phasee

Image: IMDb

Varun Alia’s sizzling chemistry with family drama will surely entertain you

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya

Image: IMDb

Aditya and Shraddha as Rahul and Aarohi will engulf you in their romantic saga

Aashiqui 2

Image: IMDb

Popcorn, College Romance, Family Drama and a happy ending, What else do you need on V-day

2 states

Image: IMDb

Ok Jaanu

Image: IMDb

This modern-day love story will keep you hooked till the end with the electrifying chemistry of Aditya and Shraddha 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here