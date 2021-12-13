10 Bollywood musical films

Mughal-E-Azam

The 1960 release featured timeless classics such as "Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya" and "Teri Mehfil Mein"

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The 1995 release featured timeless songs such as "Tujhe Dekha To," "Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane," and "Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko to Pyar Sajna

Love Aaj Kal

The 2009 musical release featured some iconic songs like “Aaj Din Chadheya”, “Chor Bazaari”, with "Ye Dooriyan" standing out

Aashiqui 2

The 2013 release had one of the best soundtracks and perhaps the greatest love anthem, “Tum Hi Ho”

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

The Ayan Mukherji directorial had iconic songs like "Kabira" and "Ilahi", both of which are unforgettable

Rockstar

The Imtiaz Ali film gave us "Kun Faya Kun" and "Tum Ho," songs that one can never get tired of hearing

Cocktail

The 2012 release featured memorable tracks such as "Yaariyan," "Main Sharabi," and "Tumhi Ho Bandhu’

The Karan Johar directorial has an unforgettable musical album with songs like "Channa Mereya," "Bulleya," and the title track

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The Advait Chandan film gave us songs like "Main Kaun Hoon" and "Nachdi Phira" that will be cherished forever

Secret Superstar

The Zoya Akhtar film has stirring and eclectic songs like "Mere Gully Mein", "Apna Time Aayega", "Sher Aaya Sher", and "Azadi"

Gully Boy

