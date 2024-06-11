Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

JUNE 11, 2024

10 Bollywood songs picturized in rain


Featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, this song has the perfect monsoon vibe. It’s sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik

Tip Tip Barsa Paani (Mohra)

Image source- Imdb

Image source-  YRF

A very popular track still alive in everyone's hearts. Apart from the monsoon vibes, Koi Ladki Hai gave audiences new and fresh dance steps to groove on

 Koi Ladki Hai (Dil Toh Pagal Hai)

Sung by Arijit Singh, this song remains a favorite among fans even today. It features a rain-drenched Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy 

Image source- Imdb

Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2)

An AR Rahman's classic! This number is all-time favorite owing to its enchanting music, lovely lyrics, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's free-spirited appearance

Image source- Imdb

 Barso Re (Guru)

Besides showcasing Kareena Kapoor Khan's different side, Bhaage Re Mann creates magic with its lyrics. This is the perfect song to chill out during the rainy season

Image source- Imdb

 Bhaage Re Mann (Chameli)

How can we miss this during monsoon? Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's tempting chemistry throughout the track was fuel to the fire and made it an absolute rage for music lovers

Image source- Imdb

Kate Nahin Kat Te (Mr. India)

The song beautifully captures Arjun Kapoor's love for Shraddha, which she is unaware of. Sung by Ash King and Shashaa Tirupati, Baarish is mostly loved by the youth

Baarish (Half Girlfriend)

Image source- Imdb

Filmed on Kajol and Aamir Khan, this song has a beautiful monsoon feel to it. With the vocals of Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, the track is a must-add to your playlist

Dekho Na (Fanaa)

Image source- YRF

This song holds a special place among the audience, even today. Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's dance in the rain is probably the best memory of the '90s kids

Laga Prem Rog (Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya)

Image source- Imdb

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's romantic chemistry in the rain adds magic to the song's lyrics. The track is sung by Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo

Hum Tum (Hum Tum)

Image source-  YRF

