Mohit K Dixit
ENTERTAINMENT
JUNE 11, 2024
10 Bollywood songs picturized in rain
Featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, this song has the perfect monsoon vibe. It’s sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik
Tip Tip Barsa Paani (Mohra)
Image source- Imdb
Image source- YRF
A very popular track still alive in everyone's hearts. Apart from the monsoon vibes, Koi Ladki Hai gave audiences new and fresh dance steps to groove on
Koi Ladki Hai (Dil Toh Pagal Hai)
Sung by Arijit Singh, this song remains a favorite among fans even today. It features a rain-drenched Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy
Image source- Imdb
Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2)
An AR Rahman's classic! This number is all-time favorite owing to its enchanting music, lovely lyrics, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's free-spirited appearance
Image source- Imdb
Barso Re (Guru)
Besides showcasing Kareena Kapoor Khan's different side, Bhaage Re Mann creates magic with its lyrics. This is the perfect song to chill out during the rainy season
Image source- Imdb
Bhaage Re Mann (Chameli)
How can we miss this during monsoon? Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's tempting chemistry throughout the track was fuel to the fire and made it an absolute rage for music lovers
Image source- Imdb
Kate Nahin Kat Te (Mr. India)
The song beautifully captures Arjun Kapoor's love for Shraddha, which she is unaware of. Sung by Ash King and Shashaa Tirupati, Baarish is mostly loved by the youth
Baarish (Half Girlfriend)
Image source- Imdb
Filmed on Kajol and Aamir Khan, this song has a beautiful monsoon feel to it. With the vocals of Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, the track is a must-add to your playlist
Dekho Na (Fanaa)
Image source- YRF
This song holds a special place among the audience, even today. Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's dance in the rain is probably the best memory of the '90s kids
Laga Prem Rog (Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya)
Image source- Imdb
Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's romantic chemistry in the rain adds magic to the song's lyrics. The track is sung by Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo
Hum Tum (Hum Tum)
Image source- YRF
