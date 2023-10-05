Heading 3
05 OCTOBER, 2023
10 book adaptation movie ft. Bollywood
Based on a Bengali novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, both Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan delivered a settler performance as the titular
Devdas (1955, 2002)
Image: Ashwariya Rai Bacchan's Instagram
This Vishal Bhardwaj-helmed film is taken from William Shakespeare's classic Othello
Omkara (2006)
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Regarded as one of the breakthrough performances of Alia Bhatt, this 2018 film is the adaptation of Harinder S. Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat
Raazi(2018)
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Considered one of the masterpieces of Indian cinema, this Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan starrer film is based on Chetan Bhagat's bestseller Five Point Someone
3 Idiots (2009)
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Adapted from O.Henry's The Last Leaf, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha stand out in their incredible portrayal of tragic lovers
Lootera(2013)
Image: Sonakshi Shinha's Instagram
Mira Nair's endearing family drama adapted from Jhumpa Lahiri's book The New Yorker
The Namesake(2006)
Image: Tabu's Instagram
This heartwarming drama starring the late Sushant Rajput, Raj Kumar Rao, and Amit Sadh is also a Chetan Bhagat's novel adaptation The 3 Mistakes of My Life
Kai Po Che (2013)
Image: Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram
Another Shakespearean adaptation, Irrfan Khan and Tabu's powerful performance in this film can't be overlooked
Image: Tabu's Instagram
Maqbool (2003)
Taken from author Ruskin Bond's short story, Susanna's Seven Husbands, Priyanka Chopra demonstrated an array of emotions as the protagonist
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
7 Khoon Maaf (2011)
This Pradeep Sarkar-helmed film is one of the most celebrated book adaptation movies of Bollywood
Image:Vidya Balan's Instagram
Parineeta (2005)
