Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

05 OCTOBER, 2023

10 book adaptation movie ft. Bollywood

Based on a Bengali novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, both Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan delivered a settler performance as the titular

Devdas (1955, 2002)

Image: Ashwariya Rai Bacchan's Instagram 

This Vishal Bhardwaj-helmed film is taken from William Shakespeare's classic Othello 

Omkara (2006)

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram 

Regarded as one of the breakthrough performances of Alia Bhatt, this 2018 film is the adaptation of Harinder S. Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat 

Raazi(2018)

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Considered one of the masterpieces of Indian cinema, this Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan starrer film is based on Chetan Bhagat's bestseller Five Point Someone

3 Idiots (2009)

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram 

Adapted from O.Henry's The Last Leaf, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha stand out in their incredible portrayal of tragic lovers 

Lootera(2013)

Image: Sonakshi Shinha's Instagram

Mira Nair's endearing family drama adapted from Jhumpa Lahiri's book The New Yorker

The Namesake(2006)

Image: Tabu's Instagram 

This heartwarming drama starring the late Sushant Rajput, Raj Kumar Rao, and Amit Sadh is also a Chetan Bhagat's novel adaptation The 3 Mistakes of My Life

Kai Po Che (2013)

Image: Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram

Another Shakespearean adaptation, Irrfan Khan and Tabu's powerful performance in this film can't be overlooked 

Image: Tabu's Instagram 

Maqbool (2003)

Taken from author Ruskin Bond's short story, Susanna's Seven Husbands, Priyanka Chopra demonstrated an array of emotions as the protagonist 

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

This Pradeep Sarkar-helmed film is one of the most celebrated book adaptation movies of Bollywood 

Image:Vidya Balan's Instagram

Parineeta (2005)

