Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
04 OCTOBER, 2023
10 book adaptation movie ft. Hollywood
Considered one of the greatest films in the World cinema this Francis Ford Coppola directorial is the adaptation of Mario Puzo’s novel of the same name
The Godfather (1972)
Images: Getty
This Greta Gerwig-helmed film is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable book adaptation movies of Hollywood
Little Women (2019)
Images: Little Women's Instagram
This Tom Hanks-starred classic is taken from a 1986 novel by Winston Groom
Image: Robin Wright's Instagram
Forrest Gump (1994)
Based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name, Meryl Streep's iconic performance as Miranda Priestly makes this film stand out
Images: Getty
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
This prominent Brad Pitt and Edward Norton starred film is an adaption of Chuck Palahniuk's 1996 book
Fight Club (1999)
Images: Getty
Being one of the scariest movies in the world, this film doesn't need an introduction. The original story of this classic is based on the best-seller by William Peter Blatty who also wrote the screenplay
The Exorcist (1973)
Images: Getty
Staring Academy-winning actors Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins, this heart-wrenching psychological thriller is taken from the 1988 book by Thomas Harris
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Images:Getty
One of the iconic romantic classics of all time, this Audrey Hepburn film is the adaptation of a best-selling novel by Truman Capote
Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)
Images: Getty
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
Images: Getty
Directed and written by Stephen Chbosky, this film faultlessly displays the struggle of mental health
Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Image: Getty
Kevin Kwan’s endearing romantic comedy novel is incredibly adapted into this 2018 Jon M. Chu film
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.