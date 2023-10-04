Heading 3

10 book adaptation movie ft. Hollywood

Considered one of the greatest films in the World cinema this Francis Ford Coppola directorial is the adaptation of Mario Puzo’s novel of the same name 

The Godfather (1972)

Images: Getty

This Greta Gerwig-helmed film is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable book adaptation movies of Hollywood 

Little Women (2019)

Images: Little Women's Instagram

This Tom Hanks-starred classic is taken from a 1986 novel by Winston Groom

Image: Robin Wright's Instagram

Forrest Gump (1994)

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name, Meryl Streep's iconic performance as Miranda Priestly makes this film stand out 

Images: Getty

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

This prominent Brad Pitt and Edward Norton starred film is an adaption of Chuck Palahniuk's 1996 book 

Fight Club (1999)

Images: Getty

Being one of the scariest movies in the world, this film doesn't need an introduction. The original story of this classic is based on the best-seller by William Peter Blatty who also wrote the screenplay 

The Exorcist (1973)

Images: Getty

Staring Academy-winning actors Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins, this heart-wrenching psychological thriller is taken from the 1988 book by Thomas Harris

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Images:Getty

One of the iconic romantic classics of all time, this Audrey Hepburn film is the adaptation of a  best-selling novel by Truman Capote

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Images: Getty

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Images: Getty

Directed and written by Stephen Chbosky, this film faultlessly displays the struggle of mental health 

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Image: Getty

Kevin Kwan’s endearing romantic comedy novel is incredibly adapted into this 2018 Jon M. Chu film

