Heading 3
Suhasini OSWAL
Lifestyle
MAY 28, 2025
10 Books Recommended by Kaia Geber
A sharp psychological thriller exploring workplace identity and internet virality, when Jane is placed on leave after going viral, she visits a crisis therapist, sparking a tense, multi-layered interrogation of modern ambition and digital morality
Job by Max Wolf Friedlich
Image Credit: Amazon
Originally published in 1979, this dreamy novel follows Jacaranda, a surfboard painter and LA it-girl, as she seeks purpose amid the haze of parties and lovers
Sex and Rage by Eve Babitz
Image Credit: Amazon
In this deeply personal essay collection, Ratajkowski unpacks her experiences with fame, feminism, sexuality, and exploitation in the fashion world offering raw insight into the commodification of the female body
My Body by Emily Ratajkowski
Image Credit: Amazon
An emotional memoir by Japanese Breakfast's lead singer, chronicling grief, identity, and cultural heritage after her mother's death
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
Image Credit: Amazon
A pandemic novel with satirical bite, this genre-bending debut follows Candace, a lonely office worker, through an eerily familiar apocalypse
Severance by Ling Ma
Image Credit: Amazon
A collection of twelve razor-sharp essays from one of America's most iconic literary voices, from her writing process to critiques on culture and journalism, Didion’s reflections are timeless, sharp, and intimate
Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion
Image Credit: Amazon
Gay dissects everything from pop culture to politics in these smart, witty, and provocative essays
Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay
Image Credit: Amazon
A haunting novel set in a barren Hollywood landscape, Didion’s minimalist prose captures a woman spiraling through fame, emptiness, and existential crisis in a world stripped of moral clarity
Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion
Image Credit: Amazon
A bold, controversial 19th-century play tackling adolescence, sexuality, and repression, still startlingly relevant today, it’s a searing portrayal of teenage confusion in a rigid, judgmental society
Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind
Image Credit: Amazon
Rooney’s modern classic traces the intense, complicated relationship between Connell and Marianne, from high school through college, quiet, heartbreaking meditation on love, communication, and identity
Normal People by Sally Rooney
Image Credit: Amazon
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.