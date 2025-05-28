Heading 3

Suhasini OSWAL

 Lifestyle

MAY 28, 2025

10 Books Recommended by Kaia Geber

A sharp psychological thriller exploring workplace identity and internet virality, when Jane is placed on leave after going viral, she visits a crisis therapist, sparking a tense, multi-layered interrogation of modern ambition and digital morality

Job by Max Wolf Friedlich

Originally published in 1979, this dreamy novel follows Jacaranda, a surfboard painter and LA it-girl, as she seeks purpose amid the haze of parties and lovers

Sex and Rage by Eve Babitz

In this deeply personal essay collection, Ratajkowski unpacks her experiences with fame, feminism, sexuality, and exploitation in the fashion world offering raw insight into the commodification of the female body

My Body by Emily Ratajkowski

An emotional memoir by Japanese Breakfast's lead singer, chronicling grief, identity, and cultural heritage after her mother's death

Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

A pandemic novel with satirical bite, this genre-bending debut follows Candace, a lonely office worker, through an eerily familiar apocalypse

Severance by Ling Ma

A collection of twelve razor-sharp essays from one of America's most iconic literary voices, from her writing process to critiques on culture and journalism, Didion’s reflections are timeless, sharp, and intimate

Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion

Gay dissects everything from pop culture to politics in these smart, witty, and provocative essays

Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay

A haunting novel set in a barren Hollywood landscape, Didion’s minimalist prose captures a woman spiraling through fame, emptiness, and existential crisis in a world stripped of moral clarity

Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion

A bold, controversial 19th-century play tackling adolescence, sexuality, and repression, still startlingly relevant today, it’s a searing portrayal of teenage confusion in a rigid, judgmental society

Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind

Rooney’s modern classic traces the intense, complicated relationship between Connell and Marianne, from high school through college, quiet, heartbreaking meditation on love, communication, and identity

Normal People by Sally Rooney

