Ipshita Chakraborty

 Lifestyle

MAY 27, 2025

10 Books Recommended By Pedro Pascal

A psychological exploration of guilt and redemption following a young man's moral dilemmas. Pascal called it "one of the greatest reads I’ve ever experienced."

Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Image Credit: Vintage

Pascal described this as "one of the most grueling" novels he read. It is an adventurous tale of rabbits seeking a new home, delving into themes of survival and leadership.

Watership Down by Richard Adams

Image Credit: Puffin

A classic novel depicting a woman's journey to self-respect and love amidst societal constraints.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë 

Image Credit: Penguin Classics

Pascal was photographed reading this Pablo Escobar tell-all while preparing for his character on Narcos.

Killing Pablo by Mark Bowden

Image Credit: Rizzoli

He referenced this du Maurier short story at a 92Y literary night, mentioning it as part of the books he enjoys.

Don't Look Now by Daphne du Maurier

Image Credit: Random House Value Publishing

A multi-generational story blending magical realism with the rise and fall of the Buendía family. Pascal recommended this classic in a Reddit AMA.

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez

Image Credit: Harper Perennial Modern Classics

Pedro Pascal listed J.D. Salinger’s Franny and Zooey as a favorite in a BuzzFeed interview.

Franny and Zooey by J.D. Salinger

Image Credit: Little, Brown and Company

Pascal was seen carrying this 700-page book in a GQ interview. It is regarded by many as an influential work of 20th-century German literature.

The Magic Mountain by Thomas Mann

Image Credit: Vintage

He named this novel “one of his favorite books” in a 2014 interview. The story centres around a visit by the devil to the officially atheistic Soviet Union.

The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov

Image Credit: Penguin Classics

A charming tale about embracing life's chaos with grace, as the lead character navigates their sexuality in New York City.

Disfruta del problems by Sebastiano Mauri

Image Credit: Adriana Hidalgo editora

