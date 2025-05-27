Heading 3
MAY 27, 2025
10 Books Recommended By Pedro Pascal
A psychological exploration of guilt and redemption following a young man's moral dilemmas. Pascal called it "one of the greatest reads I’ve ever experienced."
Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky
Image Credit: Vintage
Pascal described this as "one of the most grueling" novels he read. It is an adventurous tale of rabbits seeking a new home, delving into themes of survival and leadership.
Watership Down by Richard Adams
Image Credit: Puffin
A classic novel depicting a woman's journey to self-respect and love amidst societal constraints.
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë
Image Credit: Penguin Classics
Pascal was photographed reading this Pablo Escobar tell-all while preparing for his character on Narcos.
Killing Pablo by Mark Bowden
Image Credit: Rizzoli
He referenced this du Maurier short story at a 92Y literary night, mentioning it as part of the books he enjoys.
Don't Look Now by Daphne du Maurier
Image Credit: Random House Value Publishing
A multi-generational story blending magical realism with the rise and fall of the Buendía family. Pascal recommended this classic in a Reddit AMA.
One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez
Image Credit: Harper Perennial Modern Classics
Pedro Pascal listed J.D. Salinger’s Franny and Zooey as a favorite in a BuzzFeed interview.
Franny and Zooey by J.D. Salinger
Pascal was seen carrying this 700-page book in a GQ interview. It is regarded by many as an influential work of 20th-century German literature.
The Magic Mountain by Thomas Mann
Image Credit: Vintage
He named this novel “one of his favorite books” in a 2014 interview. The story centres around a visit by the devil to the officially atheistic Soviet Union.
The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov
Image Credit: Penguin Classics
A charming tale about embracing life's chaos with grace, as the lead character navigates their sexuality in New York City.
Disfruta del problems by Sebastiano Mauri
Image Credit: Adriana Hidalgo editora
