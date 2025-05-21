Heading 3

Suhasini OSWAL

Lifestyle

MAY 21, 2025

10 Books To Add To Your Reading List 


A heartwarming coming-of-age tale of four sisters navigating love, loss, and womanhood

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Image: Amazon

An inspiring memoir of resilience, identity, and becoming your truest self

Image: Amazon

Becoming by Michelle Obama

A soulful meditation on the art of living and creating with intention

Image: Amazon

The Creative Act by Rick Rubin

A chilling dystopia that feels disturbingly close to reality

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Image: Goodreads

A tender exploration of grief, food, and Korean-American identity

Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

Image: Goodreads

A compelling story of identity, race, and the bonds of sisterhood

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Image: Amazon

A haunting saga of friendship, betrayal, and redemption in Afghanistan

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

Image: Amazon

A lyrical letter exploring love, trauma, and belonging

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

Image: Penguin Random House

A richly layered novel about love, race, and migration

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Image: Amazon

A dark, cerebral thriller about obsession, morality, and murder

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Image: Amazon

