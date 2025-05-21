Heading 3
Suhasini OSWAL
Lifestyle
MAY 21, 2025
10 Books To Add To Your Reading List
A heartwarming coming-of-age tale of four sisters navigating love, loss, and womanhood
Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
Image: Amazon
An inspiring memoir of resilience, identity, and becoming your truest self
Image: Amazon
Becoming by Michelle Obama
A soulful meditation on the art of living and creating with intention
Image: Amazon
The Creative Act by Rick Rubin
A chilling dystopia that feels disturbingly close to reality
The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
Image: Goodreads
A tender exploration of grief, food, and Korean-American identity
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
Image: Goodreads
A compelling story of identity, race, and the bonds of sisterhood
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Image: Amazon
A haunting saga of friendship, betrayal, and redemption in Afghanistan
The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
Image: Amazon
A lyrical letter exploring love, trauma, and belonging
On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
Image: Penguin Random House
A richly layered novel about love, race, and migration
Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Image: Amazon
A dark, cerebral thriller about obsession, morality, and murder
The Secret History by Donna Tartt
Image: Amazon
