10 Boss Lady K-dramas you shouldn't miss
Pujya Doss
A fashion CEO who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a military captain. She's a force to be reckoned with, both in business and in love
Image: tvN
Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) - Crash Landing on You
A brilliant high school prodigy who becomes the manager of a pub in Itaewon. She's intelligent, ambitious, and unafraid to stand up for what she believes in
Image: JTBC
Jo Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi) - Itaewon Class
The CEO of a mysterious hotel that caters to ghosts. She's beautiful, powerful, and has a secret past
Jang Man-wol (IU) - Hotel del Luna
Image: tvN
The CEO of a hotel chain who falls in love with a handsome photographer. She's independent, successful, and has a heart of gold
Image: tvN
Cha Soo-hyun (Song Hye-kyo) - Encounter
A director at a leading internet portal company who's determined to succeed in a male-dominated industry. She's smart, savvy, and always one step ahead of her competition
Bae Ta-mi (Im Soo-jung) - Search: WWW
Image: tvN
A married woman who falls in love with a younger man. She's intelligent, passionate, and willing to fight for what she love
Oh Hye-won (Kim Hee-ae) - Secret Affair
Image: JTBC
A successful children's book author with antisocial personality disorder. She's intelligent, quirky, and unafraid to be herself
Go Moon-young (Seo Ye-ji) - It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
A brilliant lawyer who joins forces with a mafia consigliere to take down a corrupt corporation. She's fearless, resourceful, and always has a trick up her sleeve
Hong Cha-young (Jeon Yeo-been) - Vincenzo
Image: tvN
A mysterious woman who's connected to a famous writer from the past. She's skilled in martial arts and marksmanship, and she's always there to protect the people she loves
Jeon Seol (Im Soo-jung) - Chicago Typewriter
Image: tvN
A top student and popular girl who's secretly struggling with her self-esteem. She's strong, independent, and always stands up for what's right
Kang Soo-jin (Park Yoo-na) - True Beauty
Image: tvN