Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Entertainment

10 boy-next-door vibe K-pop idols

Known for his friendly smile, positive energy, and good looks, Cha Eunwoo embodies the classic boy-next-door charm

Image: Fantagio

ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo

DK's playful personality, bright smile, and genuine nature make him feel like a friendly and approachable neighbor

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's DK

Beomgyu's youthful charm, clumsy moments, and sincere personality endear him to fans, creating a relatable and friendly image

TXT's Beomgyu

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Bomin's warm smile, down-to-earth personality, and playful interactions with fans make him feel like the friendly guy you'd know from your neighborhood

Golden Child's Bomin

Image: Woollim Entertainment

Jeno's shy smile, kind personality, and dedication to his craft showcase a genuine and relatable charm

NCT Dream's Jeno

Image: SM Entertainment

Asahi's quiet nature, gentle demeanor, and dedication to music project a thoughtful and friendly aura

Treasure's Asahi

Image: YG Entertainment

Rowoon's tall stature, handsome features, and kind personality create a gentle and approachable image

SF9's Rowoon

Image: FNC Entertainment

Hyunjae's bright smile, playful personality, and hardworking nature make him seem like the energetic and friendly friend you'd love to have

The Boyz's Hyunjae

Image: IST Entertainment

Kino's cheerful personality, contagious laughter, and passion for music make him feel like a fun and supportive friend

PENTAGON's Kino

Image: Cube Entertainment

Sejun's friendly smile, playful personality, and talent for making others laugh create a warm and inviting aura.

VICTON's Sejun

Image: IST Entertainment

