10 boy-next-door vibe K-pop idols
Known for his friendly smile, positive energy, and good looks, Cha Eunwoo embodies the classic boy-next-door charm
Image: Fantagio
ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo
DK's playful personality, bright smile, and genuine nature make him feel like a friendly and approachable neighbor
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's DK
Beomgyu's youthful charm, clumsy moments, and sincere personality endear him to fans, creating a relatable and friendly image
TXT's Beomgyu
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Bomin's warm smile, down-to-earth personality, and playful interactions with fans make him feel like the friendly guy you'd know from your neighborhood
Golden Child's Bomin
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Jeno's shy smile, kind personality, and dedication to his craft showcase a genuine and relatable charm
NCT Dream's Jeno
Image: SM Entertainment
Asahi's quiet nature, gentle demeanor, and dedication to music project a thoughtful and friendly aura
Treasure's Asahi
Image: YG Entertainment
Rowoon's tall stature, handsome features, and kind personality create a gentle and approachable image
SF9's Rowoon
Image: FNC Entertainment
Hyunjae's bright smile, playful personality, and hardworking nature make him seem like the energetic and friendly friend you'd love to have
The Boyz's Hyunjae
Image: IST Entertainment
Kino's cheerful personality, contagious laughter, and passion for music make him feel like a fun and supportive friend
PENTAGON's Kino
Image: Cube Entertainment
Sejun's friendly smile, playful personality, and talent for making others laugh create a warm and inviting aura.
VICTON's Sejun
Image: IST Entertainment