Pujya Doss

may 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 boyfriend-worthy pictures of BTS’ Suga

Might look as hard as rock but melts like a marshmallow 

Image credits: Suga’s Instagram official 

He is one of those morally grey fictional men from books 

Image credits: Suga’s Instagram official 

Boyfriend who is obsessed with pets. Where? Here.

Image credits: Suga’s Instagram official 

Should we watch nature? or is he the nature here?

Image credits: Suga’s Instagram official 

Nothing better than good food dates 

Image credits: Suga’s Instagram official 

The rich CEO boyfriend we’ll have been looking for 

Image credits: Suga’s Instagram official 

Just when you think he can’t be anymore prettier, this picture pops up

Image credits: Suga’s Instagram official 

Painter boyfriend for pretty painting dates

Image credits: Suga’s Instagram official 

Aerial yoga? Yes anything with SUGA

Image credits: Suga’s Instagram official 

Boyfriend who not just sings, but also writes and holds personal concerts for you 

Image credits: Suga’s Instagram official 

