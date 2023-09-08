Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 08, 2023

10 B'town actors who worked in Hollywood

Deepika Padukone played a short but an important role in Vin Diesel's action film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017

 Deepika Padukone

Image: IMDb 

Late actor Irrfan did many Hollywood movies. His Hollywood debut was A Mighty Heart. In 2006, he played the protagonist in Mira Nair's The Namesake. Further, he starred in Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, Life of Pi and Inferno

Irrfan

Image: IMDb 

egendary actor Amitabh Bachchan made his Hollywood debut with The Great Gatsby. The film also starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Toby Maguire, and Carey Mulligan

Image: IMDb 

Amitabh Bachchan

Om Puri starred in many over-the-seas films. The list includes- Academy Award-winning film: Gandhi, City of Joy, Charlie's Wilson's War, Code 46, East Is East and The Hundred-Foot Journey 

 Om Puri

Image: IMDb 

Naseeruddin Shah

Image: IMDb 

Another legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah played one of the lead superheroes in, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. Besides this, he was also seen in 2005’s The Great New Wonderful 

Apart from Bollywood, actor Anil Kapoor has proved his worth in Hollywood movies and shows by starring in big banner movies like Slumdog Millionaire, and Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol. Later he did a TV show, 24 where he played the lead role

Anil Kapoor

Image: IMDb 

Ali Fazal is a new age talent who is trying his luck in Hollywood. The actor appeared in several English-language films- Death On The Nile, Furious 7, Victoria & Abdul and Kandahar

Ali Fazal 

Image: IMDb 

Talented actor Randeep Hooda did his first Hollywood film, Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. The film was a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix in 2020

Randeep Hooda

Image: IMDb 

Dimple Kapadia played an arms dealer in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. Her role was very important according to the film's plot and storyline

Dimple Kapadia

Image: IMDb 

Priyanka Chopra is one such actress who first touched the heights in Bollywood then  Hollywood’s. The actress started her journey with the ABC TV series, Quantico. Furthermore, she was seen in Baywatch, Isn't it Romantic, Text For You, Citadel, Matrix 4 and others

Priyanka Chopra

Image: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here