september 08, 2023
10 B'town actors who worked in Hollywood
Deepika Padukone played a short but an important role in Vin Diesel's action film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017
Deepika Padukone
Image: IMDb
Late actor Irrfan did many Hollywood movies. His Hollywood debut was A Mighty Heart. In 2006, he played the protagonist in Mira Nair's The Namesake. Further, he starred in Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, Life of Pi and Inferno
Irrfan
Image: IMDb
egendary actor Amitabh Bachchan made his Hollywood debut with The Great Gatsby. The film also starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Toby Maguire, and Carey Mulligan
Image: IMDb
Amitabh Bachchan
Om Puri starred in many over-the-seas films. The list includes- Academy Award-winning film: Gandhi, City of Joy, Charlie's Wilson's War, Code 46, East Is East and The Hundred-Foot Journey
Om Puri
Image: IMDb
Naseeruddin Shah
Image: IMDb
Another legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah played one of the lead superheroes in, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. Besides this, he was also seen in 2005’s The Great New Wonderful
Apart from Bollywood, actor Anil Kapoor has proved his worth in Hollywood movies and shows by starring in big banner movies like Slumdog Millionaire, and Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol. Later he did a TV show, 24 where he played the lead role
Anil Kapoor
Image: IMDb
Ali Fazal is a new age talent who is trying his luck in Hollywood. The actor appeared in several English-language films- Death On The Nile, Furious 7, Victoria & Abdul and Kandahar
Ali Fazal
Image: IMDb
Talented actor Randeep Hooda did his first Hollywood film, Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. The film was a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix in 2020
Randeep Hooda
Image: IMDb
Dimple Kapadia played an arms dealer in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. Her role was very important according to the film's plot and storyline
Dimple Kapadia
Image: IMDb
Priyanka Chopra is one such actress who first touched the heights in Bollywood then Hollywood’s. The actress started her journey with the ABC TV series, Quantico. Furthermore, she was seen in Baywatch, Isn't it Romantic, Text For You, Citadel, Matrix 4 and others
Priyanka Chopra
Image: IMDb
