Pujya Doss

september 25, 2023

Entertainment

10 BTS’ J-Hope quotes to make your day 

Failure is the mother of success. I learned from that passion and sincerity

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

You never know the value of what you have until you lose it

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Let’s not push off the things we need to do today for tomorrow

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

You can’t do this to me. All the things you said are a mask, it hides the truth and rips me apart

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A warm smile is the universal language of kindness

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Trying to comfort myself. I tell myself the world can’t be perfect

Where you stand now is what defines you

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The key to companionship is trust. We wouldn’t have come this far if we didn’t trust each other

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

If you don’t work hard, there won’t be good results

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Even when the rain stops, the clouds go away, I stand here, just the same

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

