10 BTS’ Jin facts you didn’t know
Talented Cook:
Jin is known for his amazing cooking skills, often treating his members to delicious homemade meals
Before joining BTS, Jin studied acting and dreamed of becoming an actor. His theatrical flair shows in his performances
Acting Ambitions:
Jin is a huge fan of the Super Mario series and has a large collection of Mario merchandise
Super Mario Fan:
Jin's nickname Worldwide Handsome started as a joke, but it quickly became a global sensation due to his striking visuals
Worldwide Handsome:
Despite his slim figure, Jin is known for his large appetite and often impresses fans with how much he can eat
Eats a Lot:
Jin finds peace and relaxation in fishing and often shares his fishing adventures with fans
Loves Fishing:
Jin is famous for his love of puns and dad jokes, always making his members and fans laugh
Puns and Dad Jokes:
Jin’s iconic pink microphone is a symbol of his sweet and gentle personality on stage
Pink Mic:
Jin enjoys wearing cute accessories like plushies and headbands, adding a fun and playful touch to his look
Cute Accessories:
Jin taught himself how to play the guitar and piano, showcasing his dedication to constantly improving his musical skills
Self-Learner:
