Pujya Doss

JULY 03, 2024

Entertainment

10 BTS’ Jin facts you didn’t know

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Talented Cook:

Jin is known for his amazing cooking skills, often treating his members to delicious homemade meals

Before joining BTS, Jin studied acting and dreamed of becoming an actor. His theatrical flair shows in his performances

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Acting Ambitions:

Jin is a huge fan of the Super Mario series and has a large collection of Mario merchandise

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Super Mario Fan:

Jin's nickname Worldwide Handsome started as a joke, but it quickly became a global sensation due to his striking visuals

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Worldwide Handsome:

Despite his slim figure, Jin is known for his large appetite and often impresses fans with how much he can eat

Eats a Lot:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin finds peace and relaxation in fishing and often shares his fishing adventures with fans

Loves Fishing:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin is famous for his love of puns and dad jokes, always making his members and fans laugh

Puns and Dad Jokes:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin’s iconic pink microphone is a symbol of his sweet and gentle personality on stage

Pink Mic:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin enjoys wearing cute accessories like plushies and headbands, adding a fun and playful touch to his look

Cute Accessories: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin taught himself how to play the guitar and piano, showcasing his dedication to constantly improving his musical skills

Self-Learner:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

