10 BTS’ Jungkook quotes to motivate you
You should build your own goals and dreams. I think it’s really sad that some people don’t get a chance to build their own dreams because of outside pressure.
Even if we have hard times, it matters a lot when we are happy.
Don’t do anything you don’t like to do. Just do whatever you want.
Effort makes you. You’ll regret it someday if you don’t try your best now. Don’t think it’s too late but keep working on it. It may take time but there’s nothing that gets worse when you practice. You may get sad, but it’s evidence that you are doing good.
Whenever ARMYs miss us, you can come to us. If you have to go or if you want to go, it’s okay for you to leave us. But always remember this. I will always be here.
I can’t just say ‘Cheer up no matter what’, but in the midst of that difficulty, try to find that small happiness.
Without anger or sadness, you won’t be able to feel true happiness.
When people are in love, the heart for compromising and understanding each other is the most important.
We should try to respect and understand each other. We need to be considerate of others. Only then we can understand each other get close to each other and become one.
My wish is for you to move on from relationships that aren’t equal. You deserve to be loved.
