10 best BTS songs for a party

Pujya Doss

January 04 , 2024

BTS's Jump ignites the party with its infectious energy. The upbeat track encourages everyone to leap into the New Year with enthusiasm, blending dynamic beats and uplifting lyrics

Jump

A superhero anthem, Anpanman by BTS radiates positivity. The song's lively rhythm and spirited lyrics make it a perfect choice for a New Year celebration

Anpanman

So What exudes confidence and independence? BTS's empowering lyrics combined with an energetic beat create an anthem for embracing the New Year with bold enthusiasm

So What

A classic hype track, Attack on Bangtan fuels the party with its dynamic sound. The song's powerful rap verses and catchy chorus make it a must-play for celebrations

Attack on Bangtan

Celebrate womanhood and empowerment with 21st Century Girls. BTS's charismatic delivery and catchy hooks make this track an upbeat choice for a New Year's bash

21st Century Girls

Featuring Halsey, Boy With Luv is a global hit. Its catchy melody and romantic vibe create a festive atmosphere, making it a delightful addition to any celebration

Boy With Luv

Outro: Ego is a self-reflective anthem celebrating individuality. Its lively beat and uplifting message make it an ideal track to welcome the New Year with optimism

Outro: Ego

Mikrokosmos paints a celestial soundscape. With its dreamy melody, the song encourages reflection and appreciation, offering a serene moment in the midst of celebration

Mikrokosmos

BTS's Dope brings high-energy vibes to the party. Its catchy chorus and dynamic rhythm ensure an electrifying atmosphere, making it a go-to track for festive celebrations

Dope

A swagger-filled anthem, Mic Drop is a powerful addition to any party playlist. BTS's confident delivery and explosive beats make it a New Year's party essential

Mic Drop

