BTS's Jump ignites the party with its infectious energy. The upbeat track encourages everyone to leap into the New Year with enthusiasm, blending dynamic beats and uplifting lyrics
Image CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jump
A superhero anthem, Anpanman by BTS radiates positivity. The song's lively rhythm and spirited lyrics make it a perfect choice for a New Year celebration
Image CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC
Anpanman
So What exudes confidence and independence? BTS's empowering lyrics combined with an energetic beat create an anthem for embracing the New Year with bold enthusiasm
Image CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC
So What
A classic hype track, Attack on Bangtan fuels the party with its dynamic sound. The song's powerful rap verses and catchy chorus make it a must-play for celebrations
Image CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC
Attack on Bangtan
Celebrate womanhood and empowerment with 21st Century Girls. BTS's charismatic delivery and catchy hooks make this track an upbeat choice for a New Year's bash
Image CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC
21st Century Girls
Featuring Halsey, Boy With Luv is a global hit. Its catchy melody and romantic vibe create a festive atmosphere, making it a delightful addition to any celebration
Image CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC
Boy With Luv
Outro: Ego is a self-reflective anthem celebrating individuality. Its lively beat and uplifting message make it an ideal track to welcome the New Year with optimism
Image CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC
Outro: Ego
Mikrokosmos paints a celestial soundscape. With its dreamy melody, the song encourages reflection and appreciation, offering a serene moment in the midst of celebration
Image CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC
Mikrokosmos
BTS's Dope brings high-energy vibes to the party. Its catchy chorus and dynamic rhythm ensure an electrifying atmosphere, making it a go-to track for festive celebrations
Image CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dope
Click Here
A swagger-filled anthem, Mic Drop is a powerful addition to any party playlist. BTS's confident delivery and explosive beats make it a New Year's party essential
Image CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC
Mic Drop