10 BTS songs for every mood
A fun, upbeat song that makes you want to dance and sing along, spreading joy with every beat
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Happy: Dynamite:
Spring Day: A touching and emotional song that feels like a warm hug, perfect for those moments when you need to feel understood
Sad:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A high-energy anthem that gets your blood pumping and makes you feel unstoppable, ready to take on anything
Energetic: Fire:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A beautiful and introspective ballad that helps you look within and find your true self, sung with heartfelt emotion
Reflective: Epiphany:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A sweet and tender love song that captures the feeling of falling in love, with soft vocals and dreamy melodies
Romantic: Serendipity:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A bold and fierce track that boosts your confidence and makes you feel like you can conquer the world
Confident: MIC Drop:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Relaxed: Magic Shop:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A comforting and soothing song that feels like a safe place, perfect for unwinding and finding peace
A sentimental anthem that takes you on a trip down memory lane, celebrating youth and the passage of time
Nostalgic: Young Forever:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A reassuring and hopeful song that reminds you that no matter what happens, life continues and things will get better
Hopeful: Life Goes On:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
A powerful and motivating track that encourages you to stand up, fight back, and never give up, no matter the challenges
Empowered: Not Today:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC