10 BTS songs for every mood

A fun, upbeat song that makes you want to dance and sing along, spreading joy with every beat

Happy: Dynamite:

Spring Day: A touching and emotional song that feels like a warm hug, perfect for those moments when you need to feel understood

Sad:

A high-energy anthem that gets your blood pumping and makes you feel unstoppable, ready to take on anything

Energetic: Fire:

A beautiful and introspective ballad that helps you look within and find your true self, sung with heartfelt emotion

Reflective: Epiphany: 

A sweet and tender love song that captures the feeling of falling in love, with soft vocals and dreamy melodies

Romantic: Serendipity: 

A bold and fierce track that boosts your confidence and makes you feel like you can conquer the world

Confident: MIC Drop: 

Relaxed: Magic Shop: 

A comforting and soothing song that feels like a safe place, perfect for unwinding and finding peace

A sentimental anthem that takes you on a trip down memory lane, celebrating youth and the passage of time

Nostalgic: Young Forever:

A reassuring and hopeful song that reminds you that no matter what happens, life continues and things will get better

Hopeful: Life Goes On: 

A powerful and motivating track that encourages you to stand up, fight back, and never give up, no matter the challenges

Empowered: Not Today:

