10 BTS Songs To Listen To On Long Drives

 Sugandha Srivastava

june 28, 2023

Entertainment

A comforting and introspective track that encourages resilience and hope, perfect for reflecting during a long drive

Life Goes On

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

A beautifully melodic song that reflects on longing and the passage of time, capturing the essence of a nostalgic journey

Spring Day

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

An energetic and uplifting track that blends powerful vocals and catchy beats, making it an ideal choice to pump up the energy during a long drive

Save Me

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

A feel-good anthem that radiates positivity and happiness, creating a joyful atmosphere while cruising on the open road

Euphoria

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

A mesmerizing fusion of pop and R&B, this song's captivating melodies and captivating lyrics make it a great choice for a memorable drive

Blood Sweat & Tears

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

A high-energy hip-hop track that exudes confidence and swagger, perfect for unleashing your inner drive and embracing the thrill of the journey

Mic Drop

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

A hauntingly beautiful song that delves into the introspective journey of an artist, capturing the depths of emotions one might experience during a long drive

Black Swan

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

A catchy and upbeat track that showcases BTS's rap skills and infectious energy, keeping you entertained and energized throughout your drive

Dope

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

A fun summer hit that will instantly uplift your mood and create a lively atmosphere, making it a great choice for a carefree drive

Butter

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

A powerful and emotional song that encourages chasing after dreams and running towards one's aspirations, providing a motivating soundtrack for a long drive filled with determination and ambition

Run

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

